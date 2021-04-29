Mid-sized law firm seeking a HR Manager to report into the Practice Manager
The successful candidate must possess the following experience and qualifications:
- Bachelors degree majoring in HR related course and post degree qualification in industrial psychology is a minimum requirement.
- Must have sound knowledge of legislation governing employee related issues
- 5-7 years’ experience at senior level
- Experience gained as an HR generalist in a law firm is a requirement
- Must have experience on drafting and implementing HR Strategy
- Must have the ability to manage people
Computer Skills:
To perform this job successfully, an individual should have:
- Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Word; Excel and Explorer internet software
- Ghost Practice (or similar) accounting software;
- VIP payroll systems.
Competency:
To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies:
- Analytical – Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collects and researches data; Uses intuition and experience to complement data; Designs work flows and procedures.
- Problem Solving – Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner; Gathers and analyses information skilfully; Develops alternative solutions; Works well in group problem
solving situations.
- Project Management – Develops project plans; Coordinates projects; Communicates
changes and progress; Completes projects on time and budget; Manages project team
activities.
- Interpersonal – Focuses on achieving results, not blaming; Maintains confidentiality; Listens to others without interrupting; Keeps emotions under control; Remains open to others’ ideas and tries new things.
- Oral Communication – Speaks clearly and persuasively in positive or negative situations; Listens and gets clarification.
- Team Work – Balances team and individual responsibilities; Exhibits objectivity and
openness to others’ views; Gives and welcomes feedback; Contributes to building a
positive team spirit; Puts success of team above own interests; Able to build morale and
group commitments to goals and objectives; Supports everyone’s efforts to succeed;
- Recognises accomplishments of other team members.
- Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; Edits work for spelling and
grammar; Presents numerical data effectively; Able to read and interpret written
information.
- Change Management – Develops workable implementation plans; Communicates changes effectively; Builds commitment and overcomes resistance; Prepares and supports those
affected by change; Monitors transition and evaluates results.
- Delegation – Delegates work assignments; Matches the responsibility to the person; Gives
authority to work independently; Sets expectations and monitors delegated activities;
Provides recognition for results
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree