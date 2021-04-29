HR Manager

Mid-sized law firm seeking a HR Manager to report into the Practice Manager

The successful candidate must possess the following experience and qualifications:

Bachelors degree majoring in HR related course and post degree qualification in industrial psychology is a minimum requirement.

Must have sound knowledge of legislation governing employee related issues

5-7 years’ experience at senior level

Experience gained as an HR generalist in a law firm is a requirement

Must have experience on drafting and implementing HR Strategy

Must have the ability to manage people

Computer Skills:

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have:

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Word; Excel and Explorer internet software

Ghost Practice (or similar) accounting software;

VIP payroll systems.

Competency:

To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies:

Analytical – Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collects and researches data; Uses intuition and experience to complement data; Designs work flows and procedures.

Problem Solving – Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner; Gathers and analyses information skilfully; Develops alternative solutions; Works well in group problem

solving situations.

Project Management – Develops project plans; Coordinates projects; Communicates

changes and progress; Completes projects on time and budget; Manages project team

activities.

Interpersonal – Focuses on achieving results, not blaming; Maintains confidentiality; Listens to others without interrupting; Keeps emotions under control; Remains open to others’ ideas and tries new things.

Oral Communication – Speaks clearly and persuasively in positive or negative situations; Listens and gets clarification.

Team Work – Balances team and individual responsibilities; Exhibits objectivity and

openness to others’ views; Gives and welcomes feedback; Contributes to building a

positive team spirit; Puts success of team above own interests; Able to build morale and

group commitments to goals and objectives; Supports everyone’s efforts to succeed;

Recognises accomplishments of other team members.

Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; Edits work for spelling and

grammar; Presents numerical data effectively; Able to read and interpret written

information.

Change Management – Develops workable implementation plans; Communicates changes effectively; Builds commitment and overcomes resistance; Prepares and supports those

affected by change; Monitors transition and evaluates results.

Delegation – Delegates work assignments; Matches the responsibility to the person; Gives

authority to work independently; Sets expectations and monitors delegated activities;

Provides recognition for results

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

