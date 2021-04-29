HR Manager

Apr 29, 2021

Mid-sized law firm seeking a HR Manager to report into the Practice Manager

The successful candidate must possess the following experience and qualifications:

  • Bachelors degree majoring in HR related course and post degree qualification in industrial psychology is a minimum requirement.
  • Must have sound knowledge of legislation governing employee related issues
  • 5-7 years’ experience at senior level
  • Experience gained as an HR generalist in a law firm is a requirement
  • Must have experience on drafting and implementing HR Strategy
  • Must have the ability to manage people

Computer Skills:

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have:

  • Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Word; Excel and Explorer internet software
  • Ghost Practice (or similar) accounting software;
  • VIP payroll systems.

Competency:
To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies:

  • Analytical – Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collects and researches data; Uses intuition and experience to complement data; Designs work flows and procedures.
  • Problem Solving – Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner; Gathers and analyses information skilfully; Develops alternative solutions; Works well in group problem

solving situations.

  • Project Management – Develops project plans; Coordinates projects; Communicates

changes and progress; Completes projects on time and budget; Manages project team
activities.

  • Interpersonal – Focuses on achieving results, not blaming; Maintains confidentiality; Listens to others without interrupting; Keeps emotions under control; Remains open to others’ ideas and tries new things.
  • Oral Communication – Speaks clearly and persuasively in positive or negative situations; Listens and gets clarification.
  • Team Work – Balances team and individual responsibilities; Exhibits objectivity and

openness to others’ views; Gives and welcomes feedback; Contributes to building a
positive team spirit; Puts success of team above own interests; Able to build morale and
group commitments to goals and objectives; Supports everyone’s efforts to succeed;

  • Recognises accomplishments of other team members.
  • Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; Edits work for spelling and

grammar; Presents numerical data effectively; Able to read and interpret written
information.

  • Change Management – Develops workable implementation plans; Communicates changes effectively; Builds commitment and overcomes resistance; Prepares and supports those

affected by change; Monitors transition and evaluates results.

  • Delegation – Delegates work assignments; Matches the responsibility to the person; Gives

authority to work independently; Sets expectations and monitors delegated activities;
Provides recognition for results

Desired Skills:

  • knowledge of legislation governing employee related issues
  • Experience gained as an HR generalist in a law firm is a requirement
  • experience on drafting and implementing HR Strategy
  • manage people
  • Microsoft Word and Excel
  • GhostPractice
  • VIP Payroll
  • Analytical
  • Problem solving
  • Project Management
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Oral Communication
  • Team Work
  • Written Communication
  • Change Management
  • Delegation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position