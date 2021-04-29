Industrial Pharmacist at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities are:

Researching, testing and analysing related to the development, production, storage, quality control and distribution of drugs and related supplies.

Planning and monitoring clinical trials and staying updated on pharmacy regulations, treatments and developments in research and design.

Conducting quality checks making sure the final product is of the quality needed if it is to be sold to and used by the public.

Storing and preserving vaccines, serums, and other drugs subject to deterioration.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree

1 year practical training

3 years working experience (post training) in lab and/or manufacturing companies

Must be registered at the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC)

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for an Industrial Pharmacist registered with SAPC for a company based in the Airport Industrial area. The ideal candidate must have a degree in Pharmacy, 1 year practical training and a minimum of 3 years’ experience in post training in a pharmaceutical and manufacturing company.

