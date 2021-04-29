Industrial Pharmacist at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities are:
- Researching, testing and analysing related to the development, production, storage, quality control and distribution of drugs and related supplies.
- Planning and monitoring clinical trials and staying updated on pharmacy regulations, treatments and developments in research and design.
- Conducting quality checks making sure the final product is of the quality needed if it is to be sold to and used by the public.
- Storing and preserving vaccines, serums, and other drugs subject to deterioration.
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree
- 1 year practical training
- 3 years working experience (post training) in lab and/or manufacturing companies
- Must be registered at the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC)
About The Employer:
