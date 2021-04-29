Industrial Pharmacist at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 29, 2021

Responsibilities are:

  • Researching, testing and analysing related to the development, production, storage, quality control and distribution of drugs and related supplies.
  • Planning and monitoring clinical trials and staying updated on pharmacy regulations, treatments and developments in research and design.
  • Conducting quality checks making sure the final product is of the quality needed if it is to be sold to and used by the public.
  • Storing and preserving vaccines, serums, and other drugs subject to deterioration.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree
  • 1 year practical training
  • 3 years working experience (post training) in lab and/or manufacturing companies
  • Must be registered at the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC)

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for an Industrial Pharmacist registered with SAPC for a company based in the Airport Industrial area. The ideal candidate must have a degree in Pharmacy, 1 year practical training  and a minimum of 3 years’ experience in post training in a pharmaceutical and manufacturing company.

