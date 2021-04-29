Intermediate Hadoop Developer

The Role: A leading insurance leader requires the skills of a Hadoop Developer to join them on an exciting [URL Removed] and Experience: Technical Analysis and Design
- Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical and system requirements to best satisfy these requirements
- Write and maintain technical documentation
- Develop end to end Big Data solutions
Unit Testing
- Unit test own development
- Review and Unit testing of Peer code
- Must be able to analyse and diagnose problems independently but can seek help from others when necessary.
3 years on AWS experience is non negotiable