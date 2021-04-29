Intermediate Hadoop Developer

The Role: A leading insurance leader requires the skills of a Hadoop Developer to join them on an exciting [URL Removed] and Experience: Technical Analysis and Design

Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical and system requirements to best satisfy these requirements

Write and maintain technical documentation

Develop end to end Big Data solutions

Unit Testing

Unit test own development

Review and Unit testing of Peer code

Must be able to analyse and diagnose problems independently but can seek help from others when necessary.

3 years on AWS experience is non negotiable

