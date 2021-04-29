Intermediate to Senior Mobile Developer (iOS Android &/Windows)

Apr 29, 2021

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers as a Senior Mobile Developer? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. Software development, performance, scale and user experience are their foundations of success. Is building mobile applications your passion?

Minimum requirements
-Completed University Degree or similar (Comp Sci principles will give you an edge here)
-Min 5 yrs experience within a mobile application environment
-Experience with Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and/or Swift
-Other advantageous skills include: Microsoft Web Stack, High Performance/ scale technologies and Relational Databases

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire regarding the role/ competitive salary and benefits on offer

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Developer
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows
  • Android Studio
  • Java
  • Xamarin (C#)
  • Swift
  • Microsoft Web Stack
  • MVC
  • C#
  • IIS
  • ASP.Net
  • Caching
  • Load Balancing
  • Profiling
  • Indexing
  • Microsoft SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

