Intermediate to Senior Mobile Developer (iOS Android &/Windows)

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers as a Senior Mobile Developer? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. Software development, performance, scale and user experience are their foundations of success. Is building mobile applications your passion?

Minimum requirements

-Completed University Degree or similar (Comp Sci principles will give you an edge here)

-Min 5 yrs experience within a mobile application environment

-Experience with Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and/or Swift

-Other advantageous skills include: Microsoft Web Stack, High Performance/ scale technologies and Relational Databases

Desired Skills:

Mobile Developer

iOS

Android

Windows

Android Studio

Java

Xamarin (C#)

Swift

Microsoft Web Stack

MVC

C#

IIS

ASP.Net

Caching

Load Balancing

Profiling

Indexing

Microsoft SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

