Intermediate to Senior Software Engineers – C# ASP.Net

Want to join an amazing, innovative team of talented Software Engineers? Great benefits. Newlands, Cape Town based. Quality, scale and performance based are their foundations of success. Building a worldwide platform (including websites, backend systems and mobile applications is the name of their game)

Minimum requirements

-Completed University Degree or similar (Comp Sci principles will give you an edge here)

-Min 3 to 5 yrs experience working with C#

-Other advantageous skills include: Web Technologies, Microsoft Web Stack, Mobile Application Development, High Performance/ scale technologies and Relational Databases

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to enquire regarding the role/ competitive salary and benefits on offer

Desired Skills:

C#

asp.net

HTML

CSS

BootStrap

LESS

MVC

Razor

IIS

iOS

Mono

Android

Java

Caching

Load Balancing

Profiling

Indexing

Microsoft SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

