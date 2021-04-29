IT Project Manager

12 MONTH FIXED TERM CONTRACT
REQUIREMENTS:
- Diploma in Project Management
- Relevant IT qualification
- Minimum 6 years experience in managing ICT/IT projects
- Must have own transport
DUTIES:
- Managing ICT/IT projects
- Responsible for planning and organising projects from conception to completion
- Manage project communication and reporting
- Ensure that proper governance structures are in place and followed
- Understand the scope and translate these into project plans and schedules
- Allocate and control stream leads
- Manage project risks, incidents with relevant stream leads, business analysts, steering committee and stakeholders
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
