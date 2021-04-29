Java Developer

This role is currently remote but will be office based eventually.

My client , a TOP, niche player in their field of expertise is looking to complete their three new teams!

Skills needed :

Springframe work ( 4 years + )

Springboot

JPA Hiberanate

Angularjs

Java Development ( 4 years + prod. experience. )

Good communication skills

Nice to have :

Microservices

Cryto. Experience ( Lithium )

If you are able to work remotely and eager to work in Cape Town ( if not already lucky enough to already do so ) then you should be speaking to me .

If not in Cape Town , Relcoation assistance is available.

