Java Developer

Apr 29, 2021

This role is currently remote but will be office based eventually.

This role is currently remote but will be office based eventually.

My client , a TOP, niche player in their field of expertise is looking to complete their three new teams!

Skills needed :

  • Springframe work ( 4 years + )
  • Springboot
  • JPA Hiberanate
  • Angularjs
  • Java Development ( 4 years + prod. experience. )
  • Good communication skills

Nice to have :

  • Microservices
  • Cryto. Experience ( Lithium )

If you are able to work remotely and eager to work in Cape Town ( if not already lucky enough to already do so ) then you should be speaking to me .

MY CLIENT IS HIRING NOW and this process will move FAST!

If not in Cape Town , Relcoation assistance is available.

Relocation assistance is available.

