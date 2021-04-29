Key Account Manager – Plastic/ Polymer Raw materia

A well-known International Company requires the above to lead the expansion of their Southern African chlorinated PVC activities and manage the relationship with their Manufacturing Partners (direct customers) and targeted Engineering / Construction Companies within the South African Markets.

Minimum requirements for the role:



Tertiary qualification in Mechanical Engineering, or Economic, or Business Administration or related qualification is essential.

Previous experience having worked within the Piping or Plastic Raw Material Industry and/or related industries as well as having Business Management experience having worked within the Business-to-Business application Market.

Must have excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills with a strong drive for results.

Must be a team player with a high level of resilience, with good organizational and logistic capabilities.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Oversee the managing of the overall South African business as well as being responsible for driving growth areas within the Plastic PVC Piping industry.

Increase Market awareness for their products, building strong Networks and maintaining good relationships with Customers.

Provide Sales and Technical input and awareness to main targeted Companies and Distributor’s Sales Teams.

Develop commercial structures and distribution channels in conjunction with their Partners.

Develop an on-going market intelligence and research, by keeping abreast of the market competition.

Drive promotional and advertising campaigns, participate in Trade Shows, Conferences and Local Industry Associations to generate the demand to develop the awareness of the Brand.

