Key Account Manager – Plastic/ Polymer Raw materia

A well-known International Company requires the above to lead the expansion of their Southern African chlorinated PVC activities and manage the relationship with their Manufacturing Partners (direct customers) and targeted Engineering / Construction Companies within the South African Markets.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification in Mechanical Engineering, or Economic, or Business Administration or related qualification is essential.
- Previous experience having worked within the Piping or Plastic Raw Material Industry and/or related industries as well as having Business Management experience having worked within the Business-to-Business application Market.
- Must have excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills with a strong drive for results.
- Must be a team player with a high level of resilience, with good organizational and logistic capabilities.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Oversee the managing of the overall South African business as well as being responsible for driving growth areas within the Plastic PVC Piping industry.
- Increase Market awareness for their products, building strong Networks and maintaining good relationships with Customers.
- Provide Sales and Technical input and awareness to main targeted Companies and Distributor’s Sales Teams.
- Develop commercial structures and distribution channels in conjunction with their Partners.
- Develop an on-going market intelligence and research, by keeping abreast of the market competition.
- Drive promotional and advertising campaigns, participate in Trade Shows, Conferences and Local Industry Associations to generate the demand to develop the awareness of the Brand.