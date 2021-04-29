Lab Supervisor

Lab Supervisor in the mining sector for a company based in Tanzania. The Lab Supervisor will assist with managing, directing and coordinating the QA/QC program for the refinery and laboratory.

Roles and responsibilities:

Overall safety of the laboratory

Managing the daily operations of the laboratory

Achieving and maintaining any and all required laboratory certifications or accreditations

Writing and updating laboratory procedures

The oversight, scheduling and training of lab technicians including contractors

Inventory control and purchasing of lab supplies

Maintenance and calibration of equipment

Ensuring products meet quality specifications

Developing and staying within the limits of the annual budget

Ensuring the safe and efficient operation so of the laboratory while complying with all environmental health and safety standards

Overseeing hourly lab technicians and may also oversee contractors

Requirements:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or a related field preferred.

3 – 5 years’ experience managing a laboratory

2-5 years gold refining experience essential

The ability to speak Swahili is preferred

