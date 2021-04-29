Lab Supervisor in the mining sector for a company based in Tanzania. The Lab Supervisor will assist with managing, directing and coordinating the QA/QC program for the refinery and laboratory.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Overall safety of the laboratory
- Managing the daily operations of the laboratory
- Achieving and maintaining any and all required laboratory certifications or accreditations
- Writing and updating laboratory procedures
- The oversight, scheduling and training of lab technicians including contractors
- Inventory control and purchasing of lab supplies
- Maintenance and calibration of equipment
- Ensuring products meet quality specifications
- Developing and staying within the limits of the annual budget
- Ensuring the safe and efficient operation so of the laboratory while complying with all environmental health and safety standards
- Overseeing hourly lab technicians and may also oversee contractors
Requirements:
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or a related field preferred.
- 3 – 5 years’ experience managing a laboratory
- 2-5 years gold refining experience essential
- The ability to speak Swahili is preferred
