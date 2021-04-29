Lab Supervisor

Apr 29, 2021

Lab Supervisor in the mining sector for a company based in Tanzania. The Lab Supervisor will assist with managing, directing and coordinating the QA/QC program for the refinery and laboratory.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Overall safety of the laboratory
  • Managing the daily operations of the laboratory
  • Achieving and maintaining any and all required laboratory certifications or accreditations
  • Writing and updating laboratory procedures
  • The oversight, scheduling and training of lab technicians including contractors
  • Inventory control and purchasing of lab supplies
  • Maintenance and calibration of equipment
  • Ensuring products meet quality specifications
  • Developing and staying within the limits of the annual budget
  • Ensuring the safe and efficient operation so of the laboratory while complying with all environmental health and safety standards
  • Overseeing hourly lab technicians and may also oversee contractors

Requirements:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or a related field preferred.
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience managing a laboratory
  • 2-5 years gold refining experience essential
  • The ability to speak Swahili is preferred

