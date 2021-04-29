Legal Advisor (Contract)

Apr 29, 2021

As the legal advisor you will be required to do the following:

Drafting and/or reviewing of the following:

  • MOI’s, Trust deeds etc.
  • Shareholders Agreements, Subscription Agreements, Pref Share Agreements etc.
  • Funding Agreements and Security Documents
  • Drafting of other various agreements when required
  • Providing support across various business units.
  • Assisting with internal policy development, management and implementation thereof.
  • Implement and manage legal matters pertaining to the organisation, including but not limited to:
  • Providing timeous and accurate legal advice
  • Conducting research into a variety of legal issues
  • Liaising with relevant departments to ensure that where legal risks have been identified, appropriate courses of action have been taken
  • Reporting on matters on a continuous basis
  • Complying with all laws as well as internal policies and procedures
  • Provide effective and efficient legal advice to various internal stakeholders on legal issues concerning, amongst others governance, compliance, litigation, dispute resolution and contract management.

The role requires:

  • Admitted attorney
  • 3+ years experience in a commercial legal environment working a large corporate law firm
  • Private equity experience advantageous
  • Available immediately

Please note this is a 3-month contract role.

