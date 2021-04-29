Legal Advisor (Contract)

As the legal advisor you will be required to do the following:

Drafting and/or reviewing of the following:

MOI’s, Trust deeds etc.

Shareholders Agreements, Subscription Agreements, Pref Share Agreements etc.

Funding Agreements and Security Documents

Drafting of other various agreements when required

Providing support across various business units.

Assisting with internal policy development, management and implementation thereof.

Implement and manage legal matters pertaining to the organisation, including but not limited to:

Providing timeous and accurate legal advice

Conducting research into a variety of legal issues

Liaising with relevant departments to ensure that where legal risks have been identified, appropriate courses of action have been taken

Reporting on matters on a continuous basis

Complying with all laws as well as internal policies and procedures

Provide effective and efficient legal advice to various internal stakeholders on legal issues concerning, amongst others governance, compliance, litigation, dispute resolution and contract management.

The role requires:

Admitted attorney

3+ years experience in a commercial legal environment working a large corporate law firm

Private equity experience advantageous

Available immediately

Please note this is a 3-month contract role.

