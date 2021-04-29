Legal Practice Manager (Operations)

Our client and mid sized law firm is seeking at Practice Manager (Operations).
Responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of the operational (HR, IT, marketing, admin) and financial functions within the Firm through strategic and day to day processes.
Experience and qualifications:
- B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Account Management/LLB/Business management or similar qualification
- 5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment
- 3+ years in Management role
- In depth knowledge of legal industry
- Budget development and oversight experience
- Knowledge and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations management implementing best practices
Job Accountabilities
Strategic direction and responsibilities
- Prepare implement and review regularly the firms strategy overall together with the detailed HR, Finance, IT, and Marketing strategies.
- Regularly review industry best practice and research industry norms, in order to identify opportunities for THE FIRM to take the lead
- Take a central role in co-ordinating and driving the firm’s performance in line with its strategic objectives.
- Direct the development and implementation of strategic financial and operational goals, policies and procedures relating to financial management, accounting, payroll, and firm operations
- Provide strategic direction to development and managing of the annual planning and budgeting process,
- Analyse and report on fee earner, departmental and Firm performance against set objectives and budgets and profitability
- Coordinate communication and efficiency within support areas
- Drive organizational initiatives
- Manage the day to day operational functions of the office
Desired Skills:
