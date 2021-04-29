Management Accountant

We have a Management Accountant vacancy at one of our clients, a South African listed multinational group. Long established, well known brands. Based in Windhoek, Namibia. N$45 – 50k p.m. (R45 – 50K p.m.)

Requirements

Tertiary Qualification B Comm. Degree Finance with completed articles, AND at least 4 years Accountant experience.

8-10 years of working experience in Finance of which 5-7 years must be in Accountant role (may be equivalent to the above tertiary qualification and experience).

Must possess strong numeric and analytical ability

Computer Literate – Proficient MS Office with advanced Excel Skills.

Previous Financial software packages experience essential.

Must be a Namibian citizen or have a valid working permit.

Key Performance

Inventory Costing and Control

Co-ordinating Monthly Stock Takes

Monthly GL Journals

Monthly Provisions

Fixed Asset Register and Depreciation

PAYE, VET Levy, Import VAT, VAT

General Ledger Recons

Assist with Monthly Reporting

Handling of Internal Audit Queries

Assist with External Audit Queries

General Financial Queries

Ad Hoc Financial Projects

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

