We have a Management Accountant vacancy at one of our clients, a South African listed multinational group. Long established, well known brands. Based in Windhoek, Namibia. N$45 – 50k p.m. (R45 – 50K p.m.)
Requirements
- Tertiary Qualification B Comm. Degree Finance with completed articles, AND at least 4 years Accountant experience.
- 8-10 years of working experience in Finance of which 5-7 years must be in Accountant role (may be equivalent to the above tertiary qualification and experience).
- Must possess strong numeric and analytical ability
- Computer Literate – Proficient MS Office with advanced Excel Skills.
- Previous Financial software packages experience essential.
- Must be a Namibian citizen or have a valid working permit.
Key Performance
- Inventory Costing and Control
- Co-ordinating Monthly Stock Takes
- Monthly GL Journals
- Monthly Provisions
- Fixed Asset Register and Depreciation
- PAYE, VET Levy, Import VAT, VAT
- General Ledger Recons
- Assist with Monthly Reporting
- Handling of Internal Audit Queries
- Assist with External Audit Queries
- General Financial Queries
- Ad Hoc Financial Projects
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.
- Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund