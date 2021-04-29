Manager (Group Tax)

Provides guidance to the BU Head in evaluating, developing and implementing a Corporate Policy on Tax

Plans the roll-out of the tax strategy and determines the ??how to comply with legislation? of the plan

Performs tax reviews as part of statutory audits and guidelines provided by SARS

Implements the correct processes on Tax Compliance

Produces management reports on taxation, risk management, tax changes and amendments to legislation and how it impacts EOH as a company

Resolves SARS queries/disputes

Performs reconciliations of tax accounts with SARS

Manages and administers the registration and submission processes of corporate taxes

Facilitates investigations in reportable arrangements for transactions where tax considerations are involved

BCom with Accounting and Tax

Post Graduate Qualification in Tax/ CA (S.A.)

8 Years relevant working experience with 2 years managerial experience.

Sound corporate and taxation experience in Tax and Deferred Tax, Risk Management and Compliance.

Experience in Tax Department, interacting with SARS and Accounting experience

Experience with tax transfer pricing

Leading teams: 2 years

Project experience: 7 years

