Manager: Quantitative Analytics at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To build, implement and manage best in class’ methods / processes / models to calculate, quantify and improve value for all Client Engagement initiatives.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 years relevant quantitative / predictive analytics experience
- 3 years relevant experience in client value management
- Including responsibility for guiding non analytical stakeholders with expert quantitative analytics
- Including people management or leadership experience/responsibilities.
Ideal:
- Experience influencing data architecture
- Experience influencing client engagement design
- New function start up.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Masters Degree in Data Science or Behavioural Economics
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Business acumen wrt predictive modelling, financial modelling and IT systems / coding design
- Application of relevant computational methods such as stochastic modelling, Partial differential equations (PDEs), Monte Carlo methods, etc.
- Diagnostic analysis / unsupervised learning such as principle component analysis or clustering
- Predictive analytics and machine learning in the context of articulating business requirements
- Statistical software (ex. SAS, R, Python)
- Database querying software (ex. SQL)
- Cloud computing (e.g. AWS, Azure, Hadoop, Spark)
- Understanding of corporate finance
- Project management principles.
Ideal:
- Marketing attribution modelling
- Client engagement/ CRM / Martech platforms
- Capitec Bank’s policy and systems
- Understanding technical issues and the impact these may have on the design and delivery of business solutions
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Reporting Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Programming skill (SAS, SQL, R, Python)
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Relating and Networking
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Formulating Strategies and Concepts
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals