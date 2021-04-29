Manager: Sustainable Development – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Manager: Sustainable Development to join their team in Bryanston.

Role Description: Reporting to the Human Resource and Sustainable Development Executive, this role will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing a sustainability strategy & framework that assists the company to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, strengthen its Social License to Operate and progress sustainable shared social outcomes. Addressing SD related operational risks and opportunities by implementing a structured and efficient approach to sustainability. Align our business strategy with the interests of our shareholders and stakeholders through leading ESG practices in order to support the delivery of ‘shared sustainable outcomes’.

Responsibilities:

Engage with the Executive Committee and leadership to formulate and effectively deliver on ESG objectives and targets.

Drive and obtain sign-off on a well-designed sustainability strategy integrated into the company strategy that seeks to achieve ESG performance and drive ‘shared social outcome’ that will enhance the company’s competitiveness and attractiveness to customers.

Business case development in ‘finding value beyond compliance’ that demonstrates clear financial and/or non-financial return on investment (internal) and longer terms shared social outcomes that can strengthen the company’s social license to operate(external).

Implement development projects that improve the socio-economic conditions of host communities and maintain the social licence to operate as a business as well as to SLPs and any other regulatory requirements.

Lead on the definition of ESG and its importance to the company; determine which ESG risks and opportunities are of strategic significance to the company, Ensure that management of the ESG issues is embedded in wider business processes; shape the ESG messages to investors and other stakeholders in the context of strategy and long term value creation and provide Board and Board Committee reporting.

Identify issues and trends on the horizon that could significantly impact the company’s ability to create long-term value.

Manage ESG Practices through the contribution to the mine plans, provide technical advice and policies, programs, standards, monitoring and evaluation and stakeholder relations.

Actively addresses the transformation of the environment to uplift the socio-economic development of these communities. Engages with government and regulatory role players, and represents the organisation on these positions in external forums and processes.

Ensure consistent and efficient delivery of Social and Labour Plan targets in order to retain the Mines Social Licence toOperate for PDSA.

Design and implementation of stakeholder engagement strategies across the company.

Determine material issues to ensure the sustainability of the Company.

Identify and manage areas of non-compliance and risk in relation to the sustainability strategy and suggest mitigating actions as it relates to the social span.

Assist the mines with identifying relevant community development programmes and projects to improve the socio-economic conditions of host communities.

Ensure implementation of community grievance mechanisms at operations for Dispute Resolution.

Planning and Budget: Develop and execute a SD plan and budget and support BU’s SD related plan and budget in order to demonstrate efficiency and effectiveness in achieving business performance objectives.

Formulate business cases for community investment projects to address social issues.

Compile and analyse reports on Company’s agreed to Social objectives as identified in the sustainability strategy through various internal and external reporting requirements and committees.

Responsible for annual sustainability reporting with corporate affairs.

Identify possible areas of partnering on projects and programmes with other internal and external stakeholders to maximise positive impact on host communities.

Monitor the attainment of regulatory requirements as it relates to the social environment to ensure full compliance with regulatory licence conditions.

Oversee the environmental risk and compliance through the development of environmental management systems and implementation of the EMP.

Facilitate mineral rights compliance (Mining Work Program, Environmental Management Plan and SLP’s).

Manage the functioning of the company’s Foundation in the delivery of community development projects.

Cross-functional input with other HOD Leads on Sustainable Development Programmes (regulations & controls, training & awareness).

Engagement and Communication: Engage internal and external stakeholders on SD related matters, and support Mines on SD related engagement.

Engagement and Communication: Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system within the SD Function (Group and Mine).

Reporting, Monitoring and Evaluation Audit: Ensure that all SD reporting for Group and mines are aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Requisite Management Leadership practices:

Managerial team working, context setting and planning;

Just-in-time and just-within-quality task assignment;

Personal effectiveness appraisal, coaching the reward and recognition review;

Mentoring, individual career development, selection;

Talent pool planning and development;

Cross-functional control and integration.

Drive organizational values that affect the company’s relationship with its employees:

Work for everyone at a level consistent with their level of potential capability, values and interests.

Opportunities for work in line with individual growth.

Using requisite managerial leadership practices.

Clear articulation of accountability and authority to engender trust and confidence in all working relationships.

Managers-once-removed mentoring subordinates-once-removed on career development.

Articulation of long-term organizational vision through direct communication from the top.

Opportunities to participate in work development.

Minimum Requirements:

B Degree (NQF Level 7) in any of the Sciences, Social Sciences OR Environmental (Post Graduate an advantage)

5 years senior management experience in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) environment.

Management Development Programme (MDP) or equivalent.

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite.

Valid drivers’ license

Technical Competencies:

Able to communicate and engage across various functions in the organisational and with various external stakeholders.

Have knowledge and skill in setting realistic targets and objectives for the Social Compliance Section.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in effectively coordinating the submission of SLP and Mining Charter reporting as well as the legal requirements on reporting.

Have knowledge of sustainability matters as it relates to the attainment of social performance objectives and corporate and mine level.

Demonstrate knowledge regarding the requirements of LED, CSI, Foundation projects and enterprise development.

Demonstrate knowledge regarding the DMR deadline for SLP and Mining Charter reports.

Provide strategic direction to the socio development activities of the organisation through relevant policies and procedures and implementing best industry practices.

