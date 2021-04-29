MANAGER: WORKOUT & RESTRUCTURING – CORPORATE

24 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: CENTURION

QUALIFYING QUESTIONS: PROVIDE YOUR ANSWERS IN YOUR APPLICATION:

Qualification

Do you have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/ Finance/ Accounts?

Experience

Do you have credit experience?

Do you have experience in insolvency law?

Do you have experience in business rescue proceedings?

Do you have experience in contract law and drafting?

Do you have experience in inter-creditor agreements?

Do you have experience in perfecting collateral?

Do you have experience in restructuring debt?

Do you have experience in restructuring equity?

Do you have experience in financial modelling?

Do you have exposure in different equity and debt instruments?

Do you have experience in debt-to-equity swaps?

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Portfolio Management Services Division within the Company is responsible for the proactive monitoring of the credit health and risk in terms of the Bank’s portfolio of Commercial and Corporate Clients.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

3 years Business / Commercial Qualification (BCOM).

5-8 years Corporate Banking experience which includes:

Corporate Finance/Banking deal structuring

Structured trade and commodity finance

Strong Financial and Credit Analysis and Assessment background

Formulating business turnaround plans

Evaluation of business restructures or workouts

Managing turnaround of distressed clients.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Innovative restructuring solutions to Corporate accounts

Manage the implementation of the approved restructure of customer accounts

Monitoring and Evaluation of restructured customer accounts

Provide advisory services to internal and external stakeholders where required.

Record Keeping and Reporting

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Microsoft Office

Business Acumen

Legal procedures

Deal structuring

Turnarounds, workout and restructuring

Credit and Financial Analysis

Credit assessment / evaluation

Sound knowledge and understanding of the legislation and regulations inclusive of legislative and regulatory bodies within a specific environment

Companies Act

Insolvency Act

National Credit Act

Travel as and when required.

Extended hours as and when required / Time management

Willing to work outdoors

Valid SA Driver’s License

Stress management

TO APPLY:

Update your CV and mark it for attention: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ at M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING for more information for this role. Use REF number to contact me.

