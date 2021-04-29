Marketing Analyst at Shatterprufe

The closing date for applications will be Friday, 28 May 2021. By close of business.

Shatterprufe® is the leading manufacturer and distributor of OE Auto and aftermarket replacement glass products. The company manufactures genuine Shatterprufe® laminated windscreens and Armourplate® toughened automotive safety glass products. Three automotive glass plants manufacture over 4 million pieces of laminated and toughened glass a year for customers worldwide. Shatterprufe® products are installed by Original Motor manufacturers in Southern Africa.

Main job purpose:

To provide an analytical function for the full marketing division by analysing data, identifying trends and feeding the information back to the business in order to make decisions at a Corporate Level.

Main Objective:

To receive and analyse forecast and compare to the Customer’s contract/previous forecast/sales and order history to ensure future growth and sustainability.

To extract information from the system and provide information to the relevant stakeholders, monthly to the Supply Chain Manager and quarterly to the Financial Team to raise any deviations and analyse market trends.

To create a price list for ARG by extracting data from SAP and calculating the price within specified parameters and maintain information on SAP on a weekly basis to ensure invoicing is done sufficiently and accurate.

To collate the price lists for NPD and provide feedback to the existing and new customers to ensure profitability.

To obtain price increases- weighted average for Export and ARG in line with specific parameters and accurate information shared with the customers to ensure increase for sustainability in market.

To attend to ad hoc enquiries in terms of parts and pricing, stock availability and delivery time of parts by generating stock reports from SAP to provide accurate information.

To successfully maintain SAP system ensuring that there are no price discrepancies and orders are dealt with timeously.

To collate weekly and monthly reports by extracting data from different sources in order to identify excess stock and highlight any problems.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

National Diploma in Commerce or related field.

Knowledge:

Advanced Excel.

Strong Numeracy.

Skills:

Excel.

Numeracy.

Problem Solving.

Communication at all levels.

Experience:

2 years’ experience in a sales and marketing environment.

Desired Skills:

Analyse Data

Sales and Marketing

Identify Trends

Price Lists

Market Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries

