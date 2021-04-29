Medical Rep at Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Professional Sales Representative Western Cape and Garden Route
DIVISION:
Vaccinces, Oncology & I&I BUSINESS UNIT
Responsible for maximizing the sales and exceeding targets for a given portfolio of products through the different sales & promotion activities within a certain geographic territory.
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES
Product Promotion & Sales:
- Promote products to designated customers in order to achieve territory plan objectives
- Implement value added programs across the territory
- Effective selling skills.
- Achievement of territory Sales Targets.
- Market Share growth
- Achievement of activity objectives.
- Effective promotional meetings.
- Distributing product marketing literature to HCP.
- Providing approved information to HCP on Company products, e.g. proper medical usage, dosage amounts and side effects.
- Reporting visits and other activities using MI.
Customer Relations:
- Build relationships with target customers to enhance territory knowledge to gain product endorsement to generate sales.
- Ensure that accurate, timely and relevant customer knowledge is captured and shared with colleagues using agreed processes e.g. electronic customer management systems
- Customer rapport.
- Coverage and frequency ( on high potential customers )
- Maintain a list of up to date target customers
- Up to date customer records.
- Up to date customer database
- High level of customer service e.g. timely response to telephone calls, letters and general requests from customers.
- Access with ‘hard to see’ customers
- Customer plans for KOLs on territory
- Providing feedback to sales management on customer requests, responses to promotions and product access and competitive activities.
Territory Planning & Management:
- Diagnosis of situation of territory e.g. local market drivers and initiatives leading to subsequent design and implementation of territory action plan to achieve business objectives.
- Develop and execute territory business plan.
- Production of workable territory action plan with objectives.
- Territory plan implemented/updated as necessary.
- Achievement of objectives outlined in plan.
- Demonstration that territory knowledge has been acted on.
- Territory team plans effectively link to geographical team plan for relevant promoted products.
- Preparing Plan for his/ her territory and products.
- Presenting reports according to Sales Manager recommendations and market needs.
- Planning and organizing regular value added programs.
Market Intelligence:
- Feedback to Team, Head Office and Manager of relevant competitor activity or local issues to ensure appropriate action can be taken.
- Competitor knowledge/activities and products, campaigns – key issues identified and fed back.
- Local situations are known e.g. formularies, budgets, funding, and new development.
- Territory sales analysis
- Attending regular sales meetings with SM, general meetings and cycle meetings.
- Capture and feedback on market intelligence
Teamwork:
- Liaise with team members to share information, motivate and support team members and therefore contribute to the generation and delivery of the territory plan.
- Team rapport.
- Achievement of shared territory plan objectives.
- Feedback – team members and manager (giving & receiving).
- Effective communication.
- Sharing of appropriate information.
- Good territory management e.g. sharing/exchanging meetings and appointments.
- Attend team meetings
- Share customer / territory information with colleagues
Administrative Systems:
- Ensure territory and administrative systems/processes are maintained and updated to ensure an accurate record of territory is available at all times.
- Knowledgeable and able to work to the Company compliance standards
- Accurate, timely reports.
- Expenses submitted on time.
- Diary planned.
- Up to date territory records.
- Computer literacy e.g. MI
- Adherence to MAPP and Company SOPs
- Timely update of records and systems
- Produce reports – as requested by SM
- Company policies – 100% compliance
- Understand and work to SOPs
Self Development:
- Proactively implement/update personal development plans in order to develop self further within current role
- Development of skills, knowledge and competency.
- Receive and act on feedback from team members, trainer, and managers.
- Learning clinical papers, new sales materials and keeping up to date with relevant disease knowledge
- IDP in place
- Actively seek feedback
- Develop, own and implement IDP
Additional Assignments:
- As agreed with line manager, undertake additional assignments, ensuring objectives are met and outputs delivered to the brief given
- Feedback from project stakeholders
- Delivery on project deliverables
- Dependent on project and capablity of colleague EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE Indicate the formal education, certification or license required and/or preferred. Include the minimum number of years of relevant experience required for the position (where legally permissible).
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Bachelors degree
- Valid driver’s license
- A minimum of 3-5 years experience in the pharmaceutical/healthcare industry
- Medical or Pharmaceutical education background.
- Promoted product knowledge.
- Company information systems.
- Effective selling and presentation skills
- Basic Computer ability – e.g. Excel / PowerPoint /WORD/ FF SFA Tool usage
- Working knowledge of healthcare environment and customer types.
