Medical Rep at Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Apr 29, 2021

Professional Sales Representative Western Cape and Garden Route
DIVISION:
Vaccinces, Oncology & I&I BUSINESS UNIT

Responsible for maximizing the sales and exceeding targets for a given portfolio of products through the different sales & promotion activities within a certain geographic territory.
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES
Product Promotion & Sales:

  • Promote products to designated customers in order to achieve territory plan objectives
  • Implement value added programs across the territory
  • Effective selling skills.
  • Achievement of territory Sales Targets.
  • Market Share growth
  • Achievement of activity objectives.
  • Effective promotional meetings.
  • Distributing product marketing literature to HCP.
  • Providing approved information to HCP on Company products, e.g. proper medical usage, dosage amounts and side effects.
  • Reporting visits and other activities using MI.
    Customer Relations:
  • Build relationships with target customers to enhance territory knowledge to gain product endorsement to generate sales.
  • Ensure that accurate, timely and relevant customer knowledge is captured and shared with colleagues using agreed processes e.g. electronic customer management systems
  • Customer rapport.
  • Coverage and frequency ( on high potential customers )
  • Maintain a list of up to date target customers
  • Up to date customer records.
  • Up to date customer database
  • High level of customer service e.g. timely response to telephone calls, letters and general requests from customers.
  • Access with ‘hard to see’ customers
  • Customer plans for KOLs on territory
  • Providing feedback to sales management on customer requests, responses to promotions and product access and competitive activities.
    Territory Planning & Management:
  • Diagnosis of situation of territory e.g. local market drivers and initiatives leading to subsequent design and implementation of territory action plan to achieve business objectives.
  • Develop and execute territory business plan.
  • Production of workable territory action plan with objectives.
  • Territory plan implemented/updated as necessary.
  • Achievement of objectives outlined in plan.
  • Demonstration that territory knowledge has been acted on.
  • Territory team plans effectively link to geographical team plan for relevant promoted products.
  • Preparing Plan for his/ her territory and products.
  • Presenting reports according to Sales Manager recommendations and market needs.
  • Planning and organizing regular value added programs.
    Market Intelligence:
  • Feedback to Team, Head Office and Manager of relevant competitor activity or local issues to ensure appropriate action can be taken.
  • Competitor knowledge/activities and products, campaigns – key issues identified and fed back.
  • Local situations are known e.g. formularies, budgets, funding, and new development.
  • Territory sales analysis
  • Attending regular sales meetings with SM, general meetings and cycle meetings.
  • Capture and feedback on market intelligence
    Teamwork:
  • Liaise with team members to share information, motivate and support team members and therefore contribute to the generation and delivery of the territory plan.
  • Team rapport.
  • Achievement of shared territory plan objectives.
  • Feedback – team members and manager (giving & receiving).
  • Effective communication.
  • Sharing of appropriate information.
  • Good territory management e.g. sharing/exchanging meetings and appointments.
  • Attend team meetings
  • Share customer / territory information with colleagues
    Administrative Systems:
  • Ensure territory and administrative systems/processes are maintained and updated to ensure an accurate record of territory is available at all times.
  • Knowledgeable and able to work to the Company compliance standards
  • Accurate, timely reports.
  • Expenses submitted on time.
  • Diary planned.
  • Up to date territory records.
  • Computer literacy e.g. MI
  • Adherence to MAPP and Company SOPs
  • Timely update of records and systems
  • Produce reports – as requested by SM
  • Company policies – 100% compliance
  • Understand and work to SOPs
    Self Development:
  • Proactively implement/update personal development plans in order to develop self further within current role
  • Development of skills, knowledge and competency.
  • Receive and act on feedback from team members, trainer, and managers.
  • Learning clinical papers, new sales materials and keeping up to date with relevant disease knowledge
  • IDP in place
  • Actively seek feedback
  • Develop, own and implement IDP
    Additional Assignments:
  • As agreed with line manager, undertake additional assignments, ensuring objectives are met and outputs delivered to the brief given
  • Feedback from project stakeholders
  • Delivery on project deliverables
  • Dependent on project and capablity of colleague EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE Indicate the formal education, certification or license required and/or preferred. Include the minimum number of years of relevant experience required for the position (where legally permissible).
    Qualifications and Experience:
  • Relevant Bachelors degree
  • Valid driver’s license
  • A minimum of 3-5 years experience in the pharmaceutical/healthcare industry
  • Medical or Pharmaceutical education background.
  • Promoted product knowledge.
  • Company information systems.
  • Effective selling and presentation skills
  • Basic Computer ability – e.g. Excel / PowerPoint /WORD/ FF SFA Tool usage
  • Working knowledge of healthcare environment and customer types.

Desired Skills:

  • presentation skills
  • selling
  • power point
  • excel
  • relationship building

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-National Phrmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Contract role

