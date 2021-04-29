Medical Rep at Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

Professional Sales Representative Western Cape and Garden Route

DIVISION:

Vaccinces, Oncology & I&I BUSINESS UNIT

Responsible for maximizing the sales and exceeding targets for a given portfolio of products through the different sales & promotion activities within a certain geographic territory.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

Product Promotion & Sales:

Promote products to designated customers in order to achieve territory plan objectives

Implement value added programs across the territory

Effective selling skills.

Achievement of territory Sales Targets.

Market Share growth

Achievement of activity objectives.

Effective promotional meetings.

Distributing product marketing literature to HCP.

Providing approved information to HCP on Company products, e.g. proper medical usage, dosage amounts and side effects.

Reporting visits and other activities using MI.

Customer Relations:

Build relationships with target customers to enhance territory knowledge to gain product endorsement to generate sales.

Ensure that accurate, timely and relevant customer knowledge is captured and shared with colleagues using agreed processes e.g. electronic customer management systems

Customer rapport.

Coverage and frequency ( on high potential customers )

Maintain a list of up to date target customers

Up to date customer records.

Up to date customer database

High level of customer service e.g. timely response to telephone calls, letters and general requests from customers.

Access with ‘hard to see’ customers

Customer plans for KOLs on territory

Providing feedback to sales management on customer requests, responses to promotions and product access and competitive activities.

Territory Planning & Management:

Diagnosis of situation of territory e.g. local market drivers and initiatives leading to subsequent design and implementation of territory action plan to achieve business objectives.

Develop and execute territory business plan.

Production of workable territory action plan with objectives.

Territory plan implemented/updated as necessary.

Achievement of objectives outlined in plan.

Demonstration that territory knowledge has been acted on.

Territory team plans effectively link to geographical team plan for relevant promoted products.

Preparing Plan for his/ her territory and products.

Presenting reports according to Sales Manager recommendations and market needs.

Planning and organizing regular value added programs.

Market Intelligence:

Feedback to Team, Head Office and Manager of relevant competitor activity or local issues to ensure appropriate action can be taken.

Competitor knowledge/activities and products, campaigns – key issues identified and fed back.

Local situations are known e.g. formularies, budgets, funding, and new development.

Territory sales analysis

Attending regular sales meetings with SM, general meetings and cycle meetings.

Capture and feedback on market intelligence

Teamwork:

Liaise with team members to share information, motivate and support team members and therefore contribute to the generation and delivery of the territory plan.

Team rapport.

Achievement of shared territory plan objectives.

Feedback – team members and manager (giving & receiving).

Effective communication.

Sharing of appropriate information.

Good territory management e.g. sharing/exchanging meetings and appointments.

Attend team meetings

Share customer / territory information with colleagues

Administrative Systems:

Ensure territory and administrative systems/processes are maintained and updated to ensure an accurate record of territory is available at all times.

Knowledgeable and able to work to the Company compliance standards

Accurate, timely reports.

Expenses submitted on time.

Diary planned.

Up to date territory records.

Computer literacy e.g. MI

Adherence to MAPP and Company SOPs

Timely update of records and systems

Produce reports – as requested by SM

Company policies – 100% compliance

Understand and work to SOPs

Self Development:

Proactively implement/update personal development plans in order to develop self further within current role

Development of skills, knowledge and competency.

Receive and act on feedback from team members, trainer, and managers.

Learning clinical papers, new sales materials and keeping up to date with relevant disease knowledge

IDP in place

Actively seek feedback

Develop, own and implement IDP

Additional Assignments:

As agreed with line manager, undertake additional assignments, ensuring objectives are met and outputs delivered to the brief given

Feedback from project stakeholders

Delivery on project deliverables

Dependent on project and capablity of colleague EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE Indicate the formal education, certification or license required and/or preferred. Include the minimum number of years of relevant experience required for the position (where legally permissible).

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Bachelors degree

Valid driver’s license

A minimum of 3-5 years experience in the pharmaceutical/healthcare industry

Medical or Pharmaceutical education background.

Promoted product knowledge.

Company information systems.

Effective selling and presentation skills

Basic Computer ability – e.g. Excel / PowerPoint /WORD/ FF SFA Tool usage

Working knowledge of healthcare environment and customer types.

Desired Skills:

presentation skills

selling

power point

excel

relationship building

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-National Phrmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Contract role

