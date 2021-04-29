New Car Sales Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the motor retail industry based in Queenstown is currently looking to employ a New Car Sales Manager. Awesome career opportunity!

Main purpose of the position:

To manage the New Car Sales Department to meet the sales and financial objectives through the sale of vehicles and associated parts and services and to ensure total customer satisfaction in all their sales dealings with the branch.

Responsibilities:

Manage Sales Team/Department by ensuring sales targets for the department is defined and met, all sales are compliant with all documentation/legal requirements, manage all administration processes within the sales department.

Sell motor vehicles and associated accessories and services.

Manage adequate stock in terms of agreed volumes, approve trade-ins for department, maintaining required CSI & FRFT, develop sales plan & management

Manage the assets of the company by ensuring that demos are maintained in showroom condition.

Lead the Team in the appraisal and pricing of trade-ins and buy-ins.

Manage all reporting staff in accordance to Management profile.

Ensure customer satisfaction in accordance to the CSI

Execute all agreed projects and maintain the initiative as per agreed plans, budget & timelines, aiming for 100% achievement for Standard Audits.

Requirements:

Grade 12

3 – 5 Years Vehicle Sales and Managerial Experience.

Motor Retail Industry Knowledge.

Extensive Knowledge of vehicle appraisals/pricing of trade – ins.

Knowledge of vehicle legislation, consumer legislation and trade practices.

Computer Skills in MS Excel, Word, Outlook and general good computer skills (system related).

Drivers License.

1-3 Year Diploma/Degree in BComm Marketing/Sales or Business Admin (Desirable)

Attributes/ Competencies:

Management/Leadership

Customer satisfaction

Sales Skills

Product Knowledge

Business Acumen

Sense of ownership

Self confidence

Opportunistic

Accuracy (Meticulous financial application)

Dynamic

Decisiveness

Target driven

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

