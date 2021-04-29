NLP Practitioner at Letsema Consulting

NLP Practitioner

Our client is seeking an experienced training and coaching facilitator for a project in the Western Cape Area.

Your services will be required for 8 hours every Saturday and will form part of a Change Mindset programme within the Education Sector.

As a seasoned facilitator, you will provide specialist support to classes of 40 participants at a time and have the opportunity to impact educators in positive mindset transformation.

Mandatory qualifications

Certified NLP Practitioner

Member of COMENSA

8+ years coaching

Preferred Qualifications

Certified Master NLP practitioner

Relevant skills

Leadership Development facilitation and Vision creation

Building High Performance teams

Group coaching and facilitation

Agile Coaching

Youth Development Programs

Optimal Communication in personal and professional area

Team alignment and change management

Building cohesive teams

Positive Mindset Transformation

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

