NLP Practitioner at Letsema Consulting

Apr 29, 2021

Our client is seeking an experienced training and coaching facilitator for a project in the Western Cape Area.

Your services will be required for 8 hours every Saturday and will form part of a Change Mindset programme within the Education Sector.

As a seasoned facilitator, you will provide specialist support to classes of 40 participants at a time and have the opportunity to impact educators in positive mindset transformation.

Mandatory qualifications

  • Certified NLP Practitioner
  • Member of COMENSA
  • 8+ years coaching

Preferred Qualifications

  • Certified Master NLP practitioner

Relevant skills

  • Leadership Development facilitation and Vision creation
  • Building High Performance teams
  • Group coaching and facilitation
  • Agile Coaching
  • Youth Development Programs
  • Optimal Communication in personal and professional area
  • Team alignment and change management
  • Building cohesive teams
  • Positive Mindset Transformation

Desired Skills:

  • NLP
  • COMENSA
  • Coaching
  • facilitation
  • leadership development
  • vision creation
  • high performance teams
  • group coaching
  • agile coaching
  • youth development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

