NLP Practitioner at Letsema Consulting

NLP Practitioner
Our client is seeking an experienced training and coaching facilitator for a project in the Western Cape Area.
Your services will be required for 8 hours every Saturday and will form part of a Change Mindset programme within the Education Sector.
As a seasoned facilitator, you will provide specialist support to classes of 40 participants at a time and have the opportunity to impact educators in positive mindset transformation.
Mandatory qualifications
- Certified NLP Practitioner
- Member of COMENSA
- 8+ years coaching
Preferred Qualifications
- Certified Master NLP practitioner
Relevant skills
- Leadership Development facilitation and Vision creation
- Building High Performance teams
- Group coaching and facilitation
- Agile Coaching
- Youth Development Programs
- Optimal Communication in personal and professional area
- Team alignment and change management
- Building cohesive teams
- Positive Mindset Transformation
Desired Skills:
- NLP
- COMENSA
- Coaching
- facilitation
- leadership development
- vision creation
- high performance teams
- group coaching
- agile coaching
- youth development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma