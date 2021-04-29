Operations Manager

Bachelors Engineering Degree
Min 5 years Operations management
10 years manufacturing industry experience
Lean manufacturing experience
ISO Quality management experience
Wil be responsible for the following:
Business strategies including collaboration with main stakeholders
Coordinating budgets
Sets expectation of business unit performance
Design, implementation and management of the Quality system
Logistics management
Oversee security, maintenance, housekeeping and SHEQ
Coordination between Sales / Projects and Operations
Labour relations management
Desired Skills:
- B ENG
- Operational Management
- Lean Manufacturing
- MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY
- ISO Quality
- Budgets
- Logistics Management
- SHEQ
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree