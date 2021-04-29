Operations Manager – Blowpack Industry

We seek an Operations Executive with a completed BSc Engineering Degree.

If you have 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment with raw materials feeding systems and have been exposed to engineering process flow bottlenecks coupled with 5 years project and management experience, YOU could be the ideal candidate.

Excellent Excel and numeric ability , proven track record of managing a team of artisans and engineers combined with hands-on experience is pivotal.

If you are in the cross roads of your career this could be your opportunity to change.

Learn more/Apply for this position