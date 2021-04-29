Outsourced Products Technician at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Packaged Gases â€“ Spec Gas department, Kempton Park, reporting to the Pure Products Supervisor. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply.

The Outsourced Products Technician will be responsible for the safe operation of the Helium and Ammonia plants. Key areas of responsibility for this role which include but are not limited to:

Responsible for the safe operation of the Helium plant and Ammonia plant;

Responsible for the delivery and collection of Ammonia Cylinders and Drums to and from Ammonia site, AP facilities, and customers;

Responsible for the delivery and collection of Helium Dewarâ€™s to and from customers, and fill site;

Responsible for monitoring outsourced product stock kanban level (Local and Overseas);

Responsible for the receiving and dispatching of the Helium module;

Support with ad hoc duties/ responsibilities within the department; 7. Compliance to required Safety systems and protocols.

A Matric certificate with Maths and Science;

A valid unendorsed code 10- 14 driverâ€™s license with PrDP (Dangerous Goods) classification;

Must be in possession of a valid and current Forklift driving license;

A minimum of 5 yearsâ€™ experience within a Specialty Gas facility;

A minimum of 5 â€“ 10 years heavy duty driving and production environment experience within the Gas/Chemicals/associated industry;

Must be physically fit in terms of the Road Traffic Associationâ€™s â€˜Dangerous Goodsâ€™ requirements;

Must be able to undertake physical work, and willing to work shifts and overtime as and when required;

Must be able and willing to drive long distance and work rotational shifts;

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, kindly consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

