Part-time CA (Contract & Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Serve as a financial partner to a dynamic IT Solutions Provider seeking a self-driven CA for a part-time position working remotely, to help manage accounts across SA and Kenya. Joining a tightknit team, based mostly in Nairobi, your core role will be keeping tabs on local African authorities and taxes, ensuring the delivery of accurate and timely financial reporting. Your tasks will include monthly and annual reporting, annual audits, various tax types applicable to African entities while managing payroll, banking and payment processes in both SA & Kenyan divisions. Your work hours could range from around 9am – [URL Removed] both SA and Kenyan companies –

Responsible for overall finance function including salary administration, Taxation and SARs/KRA matters, company secretarial and CIPC compliance, liaison with Auditors.

Responsible for financial reporting including monthly financial performance reports, annual reporting and budgeting.

Reporting and minuting at board meetings.

Develop and implement financial policies and activities, continually investigating areas for improvement and efficiency in all functions of the business, focusing on financial risks. Looking at best ways to optimise cash flows and financial structuring across entities.

Management of taxes and a willingness to learn various tax types across African regions.

Management of banking and payment processes, policies and procedures.

Ability to implement, manage and report on any strategic financial projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

CA with minimum 5 years of experience.

Pastel proficiency essential.

MS Office / PC literate.

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly professional level of customer service and customer focus.

Excellent telephone and verbal communication skills.

Excellent written communication.

Efficient time management.

Very organised.

Works well under pressure.

Ability to work independently.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

