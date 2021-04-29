A very well-established electrical manufacturing company based in the Vaal is looking for a Procurement Manager to run the full procurement process.
Salary is market-related based on experience.
Responsibilities:
- Review tender documents and obtain approval from CEO before it is sent out
- Review new contracts before sign off
- Attend general meetings within the company and with suppliers
- Obtain approval for the purchase of various items and raw materials
- Review special purchase orders and requisitions from buyers and get approval from the CEO
- Assist with stock taking and report on variances
- Compile various reports
- Monitor raw material stock
- Manage and oversee procurement tasks carried out by buyers
- Compile goods in transit spreadsheet for cost accountants to submit year-end
- Receive and review purchase requests from the planning department for the purchase of raw materials from international suppliers
- Request quotes and volume metrics for purchase of raw materials
- Request quotes from cleaning agents to clean material in containers for delivery
- Load estimates on SYSPRO
- Compile new contracts
- Send contracts to new suppliers
- Ensure delivery schedule on time
- Receive consignment delivery, calculate order price and input into the system
- Request quotes and negotiate with suppliers
- Handle various queries on orders placed
- Assist Cost Accountants with estimated prices and costs of imported materials
- Assist with processes and procedures for buying new stock
Requirements
- Bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management/ Logistics or Business Management
- 3+ Years experience in procurement
- Strong SYSYPRO knowledge
- Expert knowledge of Management Information System, including material and process management
- Computer Literate
- Project Management experience
Desired Skills:
- Procurement
- Management
- Buying
- Syspro
- Project Management
- Process Management
- Negotiation