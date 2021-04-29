Procurement Manager

Apr 29, 2021

A very well-established electrical manufacturing company based in the Vaal is looking for a Procurement Manager to run the full procurement process.

Salary is market-related based on experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Review tender documents and obtain approval from CEO before it is sent out
  • Review new contracts before sign off
  • Attend general meetings within the company and with suppliers
  • Obtain approval for the purchase of various items and raw materials
  • Review special purchase orders and requisitions from buyers and get approval from the CEO
  • Assist with stock taking and report on variances
  • Compile various reports
  • Monitor raw material stock
  • Manage and oversee procurement tasks carried out by buyers
  • Compile goods in transit spreadsheet for cost accountants to submit year-end
  • Receive and review purchase requests from the planning department for the purchase of raw materials from international suppliers
  • Request quotes and volume metrics for purchase of raw materials
  • Request quotes from cleaning agents to clean material in containers for delivery
  • Load estimates on SYSPRO
  • Compile new contracts
  • Send contracts to new suppliers
  • Ensure delivery schedule on time
  • Receive consignment delivery, calculate order price and input into the system
  • Request quotes and negotiate with suppliers
  • Handle various queries on orders placed
  • Assist Cost Accountants with estimated prices and costs of imported materials
  • Assist with processes and procedures for buying new stock

Requirements

  • Bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management/ Logistics or Business Management
  • 3+ Years experience in procurement
  • Strong SYSYPRO knowledge
  • Expert knowledge of Management Information System, including material and process management
  • Computer Literate
  • Project Management experience

This job may be removed before it expires. If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Procurement
  • Management
  • Buying
  • Syspro
  • Project Management
  • Process Management
  • Negotiation

