Procurement Manager

A very well-established electrical manufacturing company based in the Vaal is looking for a Procurement Manager to run the full procurement process.

Salary is market-related based on experience.

Responsibilities:

Review tender documents and obtain approval from CEO before it is sent out

Review new contracts before sign off

Attend general meetings within the company and with suppliers

Obtain approval for the purchase of various items and raw materials

Review special purchase orders and requisitions from buyers and get approval from the CEO

Assist with stock taking and report on variances

Compile various reports

Monitor raw material stock

Manage and oversee procurement tasks carried out by buyers

Compile goods in transit spreadsheet for cost accountants to submit year-end

Receive and review purchase requests from the planning department for the purchase of raw materials from international suppliers

Request quotes and volume metrics for purchase of raw materials

Request quotes from cleaning agents to clean material in containers for delivery

Load estimates on SYSPRO

Compile new contracts

Send contracts to new suppliers

Ensure delivery schedule on time

Receive consignment delivery, calculate order price and input into the system

Request quotes and negotiate with suppliers

Handle various queries on orders placed

Assist Cost Accountants with estimated prices and costs of imported materials

Assist with processes and procedures for buying new stock

Requirements

Bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management/ Logistics or Business Management

3+ Years experience in procurement

Strong SYSYPRO knowledge

Expert knowledge of Management Information System, including material and process management

Computer Literate

Project Management experience

This job may be removed before it expires. If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Management

Buying

Syspro

Project Management

Process Management

Negotiation

