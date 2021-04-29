Procurement Manager – Chemicals

Our client in the raw chemical distribution industry is looking for a Procurement Manager to join their team in Kya Sands.
A CLEAR CREDIT AND CRIMINAL RECORD IS A PREREQUISITE FOR EMPLOYMENT
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Developing, leading and executing purchasing strategies.
- Negotiating optimal terms.
- Maintaining Procurement MRP data in Evolution.
- Assessing, managing and mitigating supply risks.
- Compiling and maintaining Preferred Supplier List from Approved Supplier List.
- Sourcing new vendors.
- Negotiating prices and deals.
- Preparing process requisitions.
- Maintaining and establishing Supply agreements.
- Analysing Market trends.
- Measuring the performance of suppliers and do supplier audits.
- Resolving issues with suppliers.
- Running all procurement of imported items.
- Running all procurement of locally sourced items.
- Verifying and approving all inventory orders.
- Attending local and international shows independently if necessary.
- Strengthening and establishing supplier relations.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in Procurement or Logistics Manager
- 5+ years of procurement experience and importation
- Solid knowledge on chemical supply base
- Proficient in MS Office and relevant accounting packages
- Strong negotiation skills
- Able to work on executive level
- Strong leadership skills
