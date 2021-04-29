Procurement Manager – Chemicals

Apr 29, 2021

Our client in the raw chemical distribution industry is looking for a Procurement Manager to join their team in Kya Sands.

A CLEAR CREDIT AND CRIMINAL RECORD IS A PREREQUISITE FOR EMPLOYMENT

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Developing, leading and executing purchasing strategies.
  • Negotiating optimal terms.
  • Maintaining Procurement MRP data in Evolution.
  • Assessing, managing and mitigating supply risks.
  • Compiling and maintaining Preferred Supplier List from Approved Supplier List.
  • Sourcing new vendors.
  • Negotiating prices and deals.
  • Preparing process requisitions.
  • Maintaining and establishing Supply agreements.
  • Analysing Market trends.
  • Measuring the performance of suppliers and do supplier audits.
  • Resolving issues with suppliers.
  • Running all procurement of imported items.
  • Running all procurement of locally sourced items.
  • Verifying and approving all inventory orders.
  • Attending local and international shows independently if necessary.
  • Strengthening and establishing supplier relations.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in Procurement or Logistics Manager
  • 5+ years of procurement experience and importation
  • Solid knowledge on chemical supply base
  • Proficient in MS Office and relevant accounting packages
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Able to work on executive level
  • Strong leadership skills

Desired Skills:

  • procurement
  • chemicals
  • importing
  • suppliers
  • vendors
  • negotiating

Learn more/Apply for this position