Procurement Manager – Chemicals

Our client in the raw chemical distribution industry is looking for a Procurement Manager to join their team in Kya Sands.

A CLEAR CREDIT AND CRIMINAL RECORD IS A PREREQUISITE FOR EMPLOYMENT

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Developing, leading and executing purchasing strategies.

Negotiating optimal terms.

Maintaining Procurement MRP data in Evolution.

Assessing, managing and mitigating supply risks.

Compiling and maintaining Preferred Supplier List from Approved Supplier List.

Sourcing new vendors.

Negotiating prices and deals.

Preparing process requisitions.

Maintaining and establishing Supply agreements.

Analysing Market trends.

Measuring the performance of suppliers and do supplier audits.

Resolving issues with suppliers.

Running all procurement of imported items.

Running all procurement of locally sourced items.

Verifying and approving all inventory orders.

Attending local and international shows independently if necessary.

Strengthening and establishing supplier relations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in Procurement or Logistics Manager

5+ years of procurement experience and importation

Solid knowledge on chemical supply base

Proficient in MS Office and relevant accounting packages

Strong negotiation skills

Able to work on executive level

Strong leadership skills

Desired Skills:

procurement

chemicals

importing

suppliers

vendors

negotiating

