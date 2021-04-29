Production Manager – Fresh Produce Meals

A well-known and established Food Company specialising in convenience meals requires the above to plan, coordinate and manage all activities within the production process in order to supply the Retail Food Industry.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked as a Production and or related Manager working within the Fresh Produce, Prepared Meals or related Food Markets is essential.

The successful candidate must have strong leadership abilities, be very organised as well as have good interpersonal and Management skills.

Good problem solving and communications skills are essential for driving efficiencies within the Plant/Factory.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage a team of Production Employees within the Factory.

Plan and organise production schedules as well as overseeing production processes.

Ensure that Health and Safety regulations are met.

Determine Quality Control Standards and drive efficiencies and yields within the factory.

Organise routine maintenance of production.

Ensure that the manufacturing processes run reliably and efficiently within the Factory.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

