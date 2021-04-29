Programme Specialist Quality Assurance at Nacosa

NACOSA is looking for a suitably qualified candidate within South Africa for the position of Programme Specialist for Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) Programme. This position will work closely with the NACOSA sub-recipients and stakeholders to monitor performance and report against specific indicators.

The Programme Specialist position supports and delivers on NACOSA’s AGYW Programme, funded by the Global Fund; with a dedicated focus on the Quality Assurance (QA) component of the programme. The programme is being implemented in 4 districts across 3 provinces in South Africa.

The duties and responsibilities of the Quality Assurance Programme Specialist will include but not limited to:

Develop, implement and maintain a QA Strategy for the AGYW programme detailing the theory of change and the implementation framework aligned to country priorities and evidence informed methodologies.

Coordinate and manage the implementation plan of the QA strategy for the grant period with Sub Recipient (SR) organisations and stakeholders

Conduct relevant training and site visits with SRs.

Provide in-depth programmatic guidance and leadership to implementing partners through network meetings and programmatic materials development.

Analyse programme performance and report to stakeholders and donors as required.

Coordinate with other Global Fund AGYW Principal Recipients in the delivery of a harmonized, high impact of the QA Strategy

Network with, and build strategic alliances and relationships with key stakeholders in the QA field and act as a thought leader in the development and evaluation of quality process in HIV prevention field.

Required qualifications, skills and experience

Bachelor degree or equivalent in Social Science/Public Health or related discipline. A Masters degree will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years specific HIV prevention related work experience in the health and social development sectors, and preferably in the field of AGYW vulnerable to HIV.

Experience in programme planning, implementation, management and M&E, including management of outsourced partners.

Knowledge about: HIV prevention, sexual and reproductive health; secondary school based programmes, HIV Testing Services; economic strengthening interventions; evidence-informed and rights-based programming; the relevant national policies and guidelines pertaining to AGYW, ABYM and HIV services.

Excellent communications skills in English, including the ability to guide implementers and service providers on the programme.

Must be analytically minded and have excellent writing skills, including the ability to compile insightful and user-friendly reports.

Excellent computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) with experience of web-based data systems and ability to create graphs, flow diagrams and GANTT charts.

Must be highly organised, deadline driven and efficient with planning skills and a proactive and positive approach.

Ability to work well in a team environment, and to coordinate multiple inputs to tight deadlines, with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Understanding of the NGO sector and knowledge of big donor processes/requirements will be a benefit.

Must be a human rights advocate with excellent advocacy skills and experience.

Driver’s license.

Willingness to travel extensively.

Remuneration will be competitive, based on skills and experience.

About The Employer:

South Africa has the highest number of people living with HIV in the world – over 7 million people. To turn the tide on HIV and AIDS, we need to bring all sectors of society together and strengthen the community systems that support people.

NACOSA is a networking organisation that brings communities together to tackle HIV and its impact on vulnerable people. We have a 19 year track record of working with donors, government and communities to strengthen community systems and turn the tide on HIV, AIDS and TB.

We do this through mobilizing our network of over 1,900 organisations, promoting dialogue between government and affected people, building capacity with accredited training, mentoring and technical assistance and channeling resources to support service delivery on the ground, particularly for children and youth, key populations and women and girls.

