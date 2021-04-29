Project Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading global provider of End-to-end Software and Cloud Technology Solutions seeks an ambitious Project Manager to join its Joburg team. You will lead customer engagement, ensuring all scope, time, budgets & quality expectations are met, through planning & managing projects of the Vertical Service Delivery Division which consists of Technology Services, Software Asset Management & Software Procurement Services. You will coach & lead team members, support in pre-sales activities while managing corporate, customer and third-party vendor efforts to plan and implement solutions. Experience working as a Project Manager for a Consultancy is essential.DUTIES:

Work with Vertical Project Managers in Project Risk Management and the delivery of projects.

Track and manage project activities like: Schedule Management, Cost Management, Risk & Issues Management, Meeting Management & Change Management.

Work with Business team on pre-sales activities and getting the scope finalized as required.

Promoting services to Business Leads/Account Management leads when required.

Participate in up selling and pre-sales activities with sales.

Develop and maintain project management best practices.

Support project reporting activities.

Responsible for managing assigned customer project.

Meet or exceed approved budgets by providing reliable financial forecasts to Management and update management on project progress.

Identify and develop new opportunities within current project supporting early qualification and opportunity assessment.

Opportunity Manager for medium and large risk deals.

Mentor others and assist them with their professional development.

Serve as the face of customer for the company.

Achieve operational objectives by contributing information and preparing and completing action plans; implementing production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving problems.

Meet financial objectives by forecasting scheduling expenditures; analysing variances; initiating corrective actions.

Enhance the reputation of both departments and the organisation as a whole by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests and exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

REQUIREMENTS

Experience of +5 years in project management

PMI/Prince 2 Practitioner certification required. (If certification is not held, the candidate should qualify for the certification requirements and complete the certification by 1st year of employment.)

Experience preferably from a Systems Integrator or a large service organization.

Has the ability to manage internal as well as external resources with a team size <12 people, implementing complex IT solutions

Accountable for managing multiple engagements or work streams with a value <$1M USD

Responsible for directly managing 5-7 projects in either SAM/SPS/TS through Project Managers/SDMs.

Highly motivated and results oriented

Managed a multi-site delivery including a Global Delivery Centre Network

Managed Senior Manager expectations to program/business case and resolves conflicts in large organizations

Owns and manages knowledge sharing within a community (e.g., team, practice, or project)

Ensures team members support knowledge sharing and re-use requirements of project

Excellent presentation skills as you will be required to present to customers

Demonstrated experience and expertise selling solutions to business decision-makers by reinforcing the value of the Company’s Services to the customer’s overall business pain and/or strategic opportunities

Solid problem-solving skills required.Excellent verbal and written communication skills as well as strong business acumen

Experience and desire to work in a technology consulting environment that may require travel.

