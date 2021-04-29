Public Relation

Responsibilities:

1.Maintaining relationship with stakeholders including Ministry, Government Utilities

Developing rapport with Key Contact Person(KCP) & Key Decision Makers(KDM) through stakeholder engagement plan

3. Reputation management of the company through relationship management & PR activities

4. Developing communications strategies and reconcile related marketing budget

5. Executing events, managing events from start to end

6. Guiding and monitoring local partner companies

7. Negotiating with suppliers, choosing vendors with the best price for different programs

8. Planning for stakeholder engagement, requisition of gift materials

9. Developing contents of Official Letters, Product specification, Press Releases, Project profile, Company statements

10. Customer relationship mapping, Database management, documentation of all related documents

11. Supervise, and oversee internal communications, including social media, executive letters, presentations, and team events

12. Uphold a positive perception of the company by maintaining the relationship with media and key people from media

Desired Skills:

PR DEGREE

marketing work experience

Fluent in English

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Client is a multinational company offering variety of electrical equipment and relevant solutions to global power utilities. With more than two decades of industrial experience, Hexing is dedicated to develop customized sustainable ecosystem for energy distribution companies, including but not limited to micro-grid with renewable energy, distribution automation and smart meter to cash collection resulting in effective revenue protection. Today more than 80 countries across the globe are utilizing Hexing products and solutions for better tomorro

