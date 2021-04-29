Registered Nurse (Scrub Sister) Cath Lab Jhb Central

Private Hospital client requires a Registered Nurse, who meets the following requirements:
Key responsibilities:
- Attends handover of report at shift commencement.
- Practice patient care according to his/ her scope of practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.
- Mentoring and supervision of junior healthcare providers and support staff.
- Practices the principles of Infection Prevention and all standard precautions.
- Communicate with Healthcare Care Practitioners regarding any changes in health status.
- Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures.
Key requirements:
- Diploma in General Nursing Science & Midwifery.
- Registered with South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.
- 3 + years experience within Operating Theatre essential.
- Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.
Please email your CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council