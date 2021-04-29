Registered Nurse (Scrub Sister) Cath Lab Jhb Central

Private Hospital client requires a Registered Nurse, who meets the following requirements:

Key responsibilities:

Attends handover of report at shift commencement.

Practice patient care according to his/ her scope of practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.

Mentoring and supervision of junior healthcare providers and support staff.

Practices the principles of Infection Prevention and all standard precautions.

Communicate with Healthcare Care Practitioners regarding any changes in health status.

Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures.

Key requirements:

Diploma in General Nursing Science & Midwifery.

Registered with South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.

3 + years experience within Operating Theatre essential.

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.

Please email your CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

3 + years experience within Operating Theatre essential.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position