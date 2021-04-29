Registered Nurse (Scrub Sister) Cath Lab Jhb Central

Apr 29, 2021

Private Hospital client requires a Registered Nurse, who meets the following requirements:

Key responsibilities:

  • Attends handover of report at shift commencement.
  • Practice patient care according to his/ her scope of practice and assumes total responsibility for these activities.
  • Mentoring and supervision of junior healthcare providers and support staff.
  • Practices the principles of Infection Prevention and all standard precautions.
  • Communicate with Healthcare Care Practitioners regarding any changes in health status.
  • Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures.

Key requirements:

  • Diploma in General Nursing Science & Midwifery.
  • Registered with South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse.
  • 3 + years experience within Operating Theatre essential.
  • Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation.

Please email your CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

