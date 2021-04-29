SEM Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Calling all SEM Whizards!!! Join the tightknit team of a provider of innovative Web & Digital Solutions with a local and international client base seeking the creative abilities of a SEM Specialist. Your role will include Keyword research, maintaining & optimising website content on varying CMS platforms, creating link-building strategies, SEM performance monthly reporting while staying abreast of the latest SEO trends. You must be a Google Certified SEM expert with 5 year’s relevant experience, understand B2B & B2C campaign types, ecommerce ads, tracking & reporting & familiar with Google Ads, Analytics, Tag Manager, Merchant Center, Search Console, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. If you enjoy a culture where you work hard & play hard, then APPLY NOW!DUTIES:

Keyword research.

Maintain and optimise website content on various CMS platforms.

Develop and implement link-building strategies.

Perform audits with recommendations as outcomes.

Stay ahead of latest SEO trends and implement measures to relieve the effects of major algorithm updates.

Work closely with the Dev team to ensure SEO best practices are properly implemented on newly developed sites.

Recommend changes to website architecture, content, linking and other factors to improve SERP positions for target keywords.

Monthly reporting on SEM performance.

Tag Manager implementation.

SEO performance and Search Console management experience.

Interact with clients to gain insights into their business and suggest SEM strategies.

Work with tools such as Hotjar, making recommendations based on findings.

Design and manage internet marketing campaigns for internal and client accounts.

Implement SEO analysis, strategy, recommendations and updates for clients and internal projects.

Perform ongoing monitoring of results and performance of SEO strategies.

Generate reports for campaigns and provide relevant analysis and recommendations.

Assist with social media and content marketing activities.

Perform client service duties, including client meetings, client calls and presentations.

Reporting to management on the progress of projects, strategies, trends in the industry and methods which can be implemented to improve the service offering and client acquisition.

Provide internal training related to SEO, paid search, internet and content marketing.

Performance of general ad-hoc tasks as may be required.

Manage client & internal ad accounts.

Must be able to produce results (ROI) on campaigns.

REQUIREMENTS:

You’re a Google Certified SEM expert with at least 5 years’ experience? Awesome!

You’re a people person with superb interpersonal and communication skills.

You have an understanding of B2B & B2C campaign types.

Very good understanding of ecommerce ads, tracking & reporting.

Familiarity with the following platforms: Google Ads, Analytics, Tag Manager, Merchant Center, Search Console, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

