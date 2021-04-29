Senior BI Developer

Apr 29, 2021

We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team on an initial 6 month contract basis. We ideally need someone who can perform a Technical Lead role to the developers (although this is not a deal breaker). Someone who understands Data Warehouse design and architecture, and who has experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, and Azure.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (happy with someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial 6 month contract

Level: Senior

Experience with the following:

  • MS SQL Server development
  • Data Warehouse design and architecture
  • Power BI
  • Azure
  • Business Intelligence
  • SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
  • Fulfilling the role of a Team Lead (bonus)

