We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team on an initial 6 month contract basis. We ideally need someone who can perform a Technical Lead role to the developers (although this is not a deal breaker). Someone who understands Data Warehouse design and architecture, and who has experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, and Azure.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (happy with someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)
Initial 6 month contract
Level: Senior
Experience with the following:
- MS SQL Server development
- Data Warehouse design and architecture
- Power BI
- Azure
- Business Intelligence
- SSRS, SSIS, SSAS
- Fulfilling the role of a Team Lead (bonus)