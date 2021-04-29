Senior BI Developer

We are looking for a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team on an initial 6 month contract basis. We ideally need someone who can perform a Technical Lead role to the developers (although this is not a deal breaker). Someone who understands Data Warehouse design and architecture, and who has experience in SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, and Azure.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (happy with someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial 6 month contract

Level: Senior

Experience with the following:

MS SQL Server development

Data Warehouse design and architecture

Power BI

Azure

Business Intelligence

SSRS, SSIS, SSAS

Fulfilling the role of a Team Lead (bonus)

