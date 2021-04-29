Senior Commercial Manager

Commercial Manager opportunity in Durban, for a dynamic Pan African marketing company looking for a smart, commercially experienced candidate to join their management team and report to the CEO.

They export to over 40 countries in Africa and have a head office in Durban with small offices in Mauritius, Nigeria, Botswana, Zambia and Namibia.

They supply corporate gifts and clothing to large SMEs in various countries.

The role requires and energetic person with the ability to prepare and deliver executive presentations.

Roles and responsibilities:

To oversee all commercial aspects of the business, including Finance and Operations

Lead, delegate and manage an accounting team of 2 that runs the accounts across the companies

Manage the accounting partners and audit firms in all countries

Prepare and present monthly management accounts and reports for all markets

Ensure processes are in place for payment of taxation timeously

Supervise debtors and creditors control

Weekly preparation and management of country cash books

Assist with the preparation of annual budgets and annual audited financials

Participation and contribution to group strategic planning

Monthly processing of payroll, commissions and claims

Handle all forex transaction including international payments, loans

Lead operations

Lead, delegate and manage a production team of 2 that processes all outsourced orders

Lead, delegate and manager logistics department of 3 that order stock and export

Document, review and update ‘standard operating procedures’ across the group

Document and test controls across the company, to ensure that operations run smoothly

Oversee all exports into markets, mostly into Africa

Deal with African clients

Attend to any issues with the internal production systems

Implement methods to improve team operations, efficiency and service to customers and clients

Overseeing the IT infrastructure (Hardware and software) with the IT service provider

Qualifications and Work Experience:

BComm, CIMA, CIS or BCompt with majors in Finance or similar accounting qualification

5 – 10 years solid work experience in industry running a finance department

International trade: importing and exporting into Africa

If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

operations

finance

commercial manag

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

