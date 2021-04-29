Senior Commercial Manager

Commercial Manager opportunity in Durban, for a dynamic Pan African marketing company looking for a smart, commercially experienced candidate to join their management team and report to the CEO.
They export to over 40 countries in Africa and have a head office in Durban with small offices in Mauritius, Nigeria, Botswana, Zambia and Namibia.
They supply corporate gifts and clothing to large SMEs in various countries.
The role requires and energetic person with the ability to prepare and deliver executive presentations.
Roles and responsibilities:
- To oversee all commercial aspects of the business, including Finance and Operations
- Lead, delegate and manage an accounting team of 2 that runs the accounts across the companies
- Manage the accounting partners and audit firms in all countries
- Prepare and present monthly management accounts and reports for all markets
- Ensure processes are in place for payment of taxation timeously
- Supervise debtors and creditors control
- Weekly preparation and management of country cash books
- Assist with the preparation of annual budgets and annual audited financials
- Participation and contribution to group strategic planning
- Monthly processing of payroll, commissions and claims
- Handle all forex transaction including international payments, loans
- Lead operations
- Lead, delegate and manage a production team of 2 that processes all outsourced orders
- Lead, delegate and manager logistics department of 3 that order stock and export
- Document, review and update ‘standard operating procedures’ across the group
- Document and test controls across the company, to ensure that operations run smoothly
- Oversee all exports into markets, mostly into Africa
- Deal with African clients
- Attend to any issues with the internal production systems
- Implement methods to improve team operations, efficiency and service to customers and clients
- Overseeing the IT infrastructure (Hardware and software) with the IT service provider
Qualifications and Work Experience:
- BComm, CIMA, CIS or BCompt with majors in Finance or similar accounting qualification
- 5 – 10 years solid work experience in industry running a finance department
- International trade: importing and exporting into Africa
Desired Skills:
- operations
- finance
- commercial manag
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree