Senior Cross-Platform Mobile App Developer at Redpanda Software

Based in the Sourthern Suburbs of Cape Town, redPanda Software has a decade of experience in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries. Working with clients in South Africa, Africa and the UK, we have built our reputation for producing the highest quality solutions across the following specialised business processes: Customer Experience, Point of Sale, Data Warehousing, Credit Management, Insurance and Payment Systems. Our core values are: Harmony, Pride, and Accountability in everything we do.

We are looking for an experienced Senior Cross-Platform Mobile App Developer who has the skill set and experience in developing mobile applications using hybrid development tools covering both iOS and Android platforms. Attention to detail for user experience and design as well a strong focus on app and backend security.

At least 5 years of industry related experience as well as 3-5 years of cross platform mobile development experience and 3-5 years of app integration and 1-3 years of backend end API development.

Desired Skills:

Cross-Platform Mobile App Developer

iOs

Android

API development

