Senior Data Engineer

Improve profitability by supporting the companhy’s Insure IT Strategy through the automation of data acquisition and provisioning, the development of Analytics and Business Information, to support the company’s Insure Business in their decision making. Responsible for the Data Ingestion,Transformation, ETL, Data Modelling, Data Architecture and Storage management.

Key Responsibilities:

? Provide month-end production rotational support to ensure data is consumed and ingested to ensure reports are generated within agreed SLA’s with business. Resolve production incidents and conduct root cause analysis for improvement.

? ETL development into staging and data warehouse environments. Develop new data extracts and modify ETL processes as required to improve reporting datasets.

? Develop and maintain data sets, ETL processes and reports related in order to support operations and decision making related to commercial and personal insurance, provide direct support to end-users.

? Collaborate with business users and application developers to provide required data. Estimate the time and resource requirements of ETL development work. Validate data and test routines developed & provision of ongoing maintenance and support of assigned ETL applications

? Analyze the systems environment to understand how the business systems enable these business processes and how the related data is captured and [URL Removed] the structures in which the data is stored to understand what data can be extracted and how it would be done in an efficient manner.

? Analyze the existing reporting environment to understand what reporting is available and how this can be utilized or amended to inform the specific Business decisions involved.

? Test all developments for data accuracy, performance and system impact & engage relevant Business users, train them on report usage and guide them in doing user testing.

? Schedule data extracts and report runs as required to deliver the required information to users at the necessary frequency. Ensure that scheduled procedures are handed over for monitoring and support by the appropriate resources. Update report specifications to reflect the as-built situation.

? Update technical documentation on data extracts and report functionality to facilitate future understanding to the extent required for ongoing support. Respond to user queries, error logging and further enhancement requests to ensure reports are used and serve their intended purpose.

? Provide OLAP support and end-user training on the various cubes used for reporting downstream

? Data Modelling-emphasizes on what data is needed and how it should be organized instead of what operations need to be performed on the data. Data Model is like architect’s building plan which helps to build a conceptual model and set the relationship between data items. This data capability is required in preparation of the Data Platform implementation, and will also align with the approach taken by Group Data to implement ERWIN as a tool of choice for Data Modelling

? Data Architecture – ensures that we have composed of models, policies, rules or standards that govern which data is collected, and how it is stored, arranged, integrated, and put to use in data systems and in organizations. This data capability is also aligned with the direction that Group Data is taking

About The Employer:

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

? 5+ yearsâ€™ experience of delivering Business Intelligence projects using Microsoft & Informatica tools, Visualization Tools ( SSRS, Power BI). Insurance background and knowledge preferred.

? Ability to produce solutions using: Microsoft SQL Integration Services, MS SQL Analysis Services, MS SQL Reporting Services, MS PowerBI, Qlikview, Informatica (Power-center & PWX CDC)

? Knowledge of & Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) practices will be advantageous

? Knowledge of Cloud services (Azure & AWS) will be advantageousEducational Requirements:

? Matric,

? BSc Computer Science, Data Informatics, Information Technology

? Cloud certification – advantageous

