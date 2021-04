SENIOR MECHANICAL ENGINEER

SENIOR MECHANICAL ENGINEER BSC,BENG, B TECH OR HND MECHANICAL ENGINEERING .

REGISTERED AS PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER OR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIST TO JOIN THIS EPCM PROJECT MANAGEMENT OPERATION INITIALLY ON A 1 YEAR CONTRACT BASIS.

MUST HAVE PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE IN MINING PROJECT WORK GOLD OR PLATINUM,

SHOULD HAVE PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE IN WORKING IN AN EPCM PROJECT ENVIRONMENT PREFERABLY FOR A PROJECT OR MINING HOUSE ON SIMILAR WORK AS A SENIOR MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Desired Skills:

must have worked on mineral benificiation projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

