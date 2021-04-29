Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Senior Project Manager Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification required:

ï‚· A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;

ï‚· a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and

ï‚· Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, and project artefacts.

ï‚· 5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential

ï‚· 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment

ï‚· Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

The following will be an added advantage:

ï‚· Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI

Competencies:

ï‚· Strong knowledge of Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization

ï‚· Strong Understanding of software development project management

ï‚· Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile

ï‚· Proven experience in leading teams with an Agile delivery

ï‚· Strong communication and facilitation skills

ï‚· Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team

ï‚· Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal

ï‚· Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and MS Project

ï‚· Stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;

ï‚· Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

ï‚· Quality assurance knowledge and skill;

ï‚· Continuous improvement knowledge and skill;

ï‚· Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill;

ï‚· Project management knowledge and skill

ï‚· Project planning knowledge and skill

ï‚· Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill.

Key deliverables:

1) End-to-end project management of a number of projects, contributing to the Tier 1 Programme

Industry

ï‚· Banking

ï‚· Financial services

