Senior Weblogic Technical Specialist at Reverside

Senior Weblogic Technical Specialist Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

Experience

ï‚· A minimum of five years’ experience in Integration development and/or administration of environment using the Weblogic 12 C, Oracle SOA 12 C and MQ

ï‚· Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of weblogic 12c clustering, OHS, cross domain, webservices, weblogic scheduler

ï‚· Extensive Experience in technical architecture, design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications

ï‚· Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

ï‚· Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c

ï‚· Proficient in following runtime tools : Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence

ï‚· Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)

ï‚· Proficient in Data Types : Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)

ï‚· Dimensional data modelling experience

ï‚· Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

The following will be an added advantage:

ï‚· Professional Certification

ï‚· Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)

ï‚· Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience

Competencies:

ï‚· Facilitation

ï‚· Promoting team work

ï‚· Conceptual thinking

ï‚· Effective communication (Verbal and written communication)

ï‚· Driving results

ï‚· Report writing

ï‚· Service and stakeholder focus

ï‚· Analysis and problem

ï‚· Managing complexity and ambiguity

ï‚· Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);

ï‚· Client orientation

ï‚· Managing work/time management

ï‚· Problem solving and analysis

ï‚· Proven ability to accurately estimate work

ï‚· Pays attention to details

Learn more/Apply for this position