Shift Extrusion Operator – Flexibles Packaging Man

A well-known and established food packaging company requires a Shift Extrusion Operator for a fully resourced flexibles plant.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Minimum matric.

Previous blown film extrusion experience is essential, preferably working within the flexibles packaging manufacturing industry.

Must be willing and able to work shifts and overtime when required.

Previous experience having worked on 3-layer machines within barrier film production is pref.

Previous experience having worked on 5 7- and 9-layer machines would be advantageous.

A good knowledge of polymers – polyethylene is pref.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Safely and efficiently set up and operate blown film extrusion lines to produce high-quality products.

Operate extrusion lines in accordance with job safety analysis, standard operating procedures and quality procedures.

Meet or exceed productivity requirements and minimise downtime and waste.

Ensure that proper materials are being used in accordance with procedures.

Complete daily production reports for management.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

