Shift Extrusion Operator – Flexibles Packaging Man

A well-known and established food packaging company requires a Shift Extrusion Operator for a fully resourced flexibles plant.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Minimum matric.
- Previous blown film extrusion experience is essential, preferably working within the flexibles packaging manufacturing industry.
- Must be willing and able to work shifts and overtime when required.
- Previous experience having worked on 3-layer machines within barrier film production is pref.
- Previous experience having worked on 5 7- and 9-layer machines would be advantageous.
- A good knowledge of polymers – polyethylene is pref.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Safely and efficiently set up and operate blown film extrusion lines to produce high-quality products.
- Operate extrusion lines in accordance with job safety analysis, standard operating procedures and quality procedures.
- Meet or exceed productivity requirements and minimise downtime and waste.
- Ensure that proper materials are being used in accordance with procedures.
- Complete daily production reports for management.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.