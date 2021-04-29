Shift Extrusion Operator – Flexibles Packaging Man

Apr 29, 2021

A well-known and established food packaging company requires a Shift Extrusion Operator for a fully resourced flexibles plant.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Minimum matric.
  • Previous blown film extrusion experience is essential, preferably working within the flexibles packaging manufacturing industry.
  • Must be willing and able to work shifts and overtime when required.
  • Previous experience having worked on 3-layer machines within barrier film production is pref.
  • Previous experience having worked on 5 7- and 9-layer machines would be advantageous.
  • A good knowledge of polymers – polyethylene is pref.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Safely and efficiently set up and operate blown film extrusion lines to produce high-quality products.
  • Operate extrusion lines in accordance with job safety analysis, standard operating procedures and quality procedures.
  • Meet or exceed productivity requirements and minimise downtime and waste.
  • Ensure that proper materials are being used in accordance with procedures.
  • Complete daily production reports for management.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

