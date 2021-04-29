Software Developer at financial

- BEng or BSc Degree Information Technology or similar
- Development experience coding in C++ & Python (Golang Advantageous)
- Web Development in Django or JavaScript
- Database experience with MYSQL would be highly advantageous
- 3 + Years experience as an EFT/Switching Developer (Highly Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Systematic
- Problem Solving
- Organized
- Time Management
- C++
- Python
- Golang
- Web Development
- Django
- Javascript
- Database
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Global company in the financial sector is seeking a Developer who thinks out the box & able to generate new ideas!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus