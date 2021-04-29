Software Developer at financial

BEng or BSc Degree Information Technology or similar

Development experience coding in C++ & Python (Golang Advantageous)

Web Development in Django or JavaScript

Database experience with MYSQL would be highly advantageous

3 + Years experience as an EFT/Switching Developer (Highly Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Systematic

Problem Solving

Organized

Time Management

C++

Python

Golang

Web Development

Django

Javascript

Database

Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Global company in the financial sector is seeking a Developer who thinks out the box & able to generate new ideas!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position