Solution Architect at Sabenza It

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Solutions Arcitect to join their Information Systems team.

Our Client offers the following amazing perks:

Skype Interviews;

Medical Aid;

Provident Fund;

13th Cheque Guaranteed;

Performance Bonus in December;

Relocation Package;

Minimum years of experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Solution Architecture

Minimum quakification required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Experience and Skills Required:

Java Application Development and Design

Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training

Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)

Extensive experience with REST API’s design

Extensive experience with database technologies

Extensive experience with build tools and servers

Experience with Kubernetes

Experience with container orchestration:

Experience with Cloud Technologies and design

Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism

Experience with application monitoring tools

Domain Driven Design Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

