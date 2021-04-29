Solution Architect at Sabenza It

Apr 29, 2021

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Solutions Arcitect to join their Information Systems team.

Our Client offers the following amazing perks:

  • Skype Interviews;
  • Medical Aid;
  • Provident Fund;
  • 13th Cheque Guaranteed;
  • Performance Bonus in December;
  • Relocation Package;

Minimum years of experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Solution Architecture

Minimum quakification required:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Experience and Skills Required:

  • Java Application Development and Design
  • Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
  • Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
  • Extensive experience with REST API’s design
  • Extensive experience with database technologies
  • Extensive experience with build tools and servers
  • Experience with Kubernetes
  • Experience with container orchestration:
  • Experience with Cloud Technologies and design
  • Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism
  • Experience with application monitoring tools
  • Domain Driven Design Experience

