Solutions Architect (Information Systems) at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Industry leader in the Automotive industry is looking for a talented Senior Solutions Arcitect to join their Information Systems team.
Our Client offers the following amazing perks:
- Skype Interviews;
- Medical Aid;
- Provident Fund;
- 13th Cheque Guaranteed;
- Performance Bonus in December;
- Relocation Package;
Minimum years of experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Solution Architecture
Minimum quakification required:
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
Experience and Skills Required:
- Java Application Development and Design
- Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
- Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
- Extensive experience with REST API’s design
- Extensive experience with database technologies
- Extensive experience with build tools and servers
- Experience with Kubernetes
- Experience with container orchestration:
- Experience with Cloud Technologies and design
- Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism
- Experience with application monitoring tools
- Domain Driven Design Experience
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Java application development and design
- REST API design
- Container orchestration
- application monitoring tools
- domain driven design