Systems Analyst (DEVOPS)

Job Description:
- Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
- Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment)
- Experience with Java build automation tools (Maven, Gradle, Jenkins, IBM Websphere).
- Experience with programming languages (Java / J2EE)
- Experience with database technologies (PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2, etc.)
- Experience using application monitoring tools (App Dynamics)
- Experience with API design using OpenAPI Standard 3.x
- Experience with Container Orchestration: Kubernetes, Docker, Docker Swarm
- Experience in Cloud technology: Deployment and Hosting of web services on cloud
- Knowledge of IT infrastructure (Virtual Machines, etc.)
Outputs
- Collaborate with Architects to design and implement DevOps practices Collaborate with Architects to design and implement DevOps practices across product delivery.
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
- Coordinate and perform deployments of product releases to various environments stages
- Interface with various service teams in order to provision required infrastructure (databases, cloud resources etc.)
- Provision and maintain tools to help maintain and support the product (Automation, Logging, Monitoring tools etc.)
- Manual and Automated testing of Product infrastructure and key Component Services to ensure overall Product Health.
- Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.
- Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.
- System monitoring administration of the IBM WebSphere MQ/IIB and Axway CFT/SFT.
- Monitoring of VM environments with several active REST-Services
- Responsible for troubleshooting and main contact partner for stakeholders
- Planning and executing disaster recovery plans in coordination with other teams
- Provide guidance to development colleagues for operational premises
- Collaborate with others to advance and standardise DevOps practises within the IT Hub.
Job Requirements:
Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science
- 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications
- Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
- Experience working on complex software projects