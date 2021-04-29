Talent Acquisition Manager

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

8yrs experience in Recruitment

2yrs in Recruitment Management role

Deep functional expertise across all areas of Talent Acquisition.

Experience with technology tools and digital platforms including Applicant Tracking System (ATS), online marketing campaigns, social media and video interviewing.

Experience in delivering major projects across a large complex organisation.

Supplier/vendor management experience.

Duties:

Lead, coach and manage the Talent Acquisition Team to deliver the full recruiting life cycle, proactive sourcing, candidate engagement, assessment of candidate suitability and fit, managing the interviewing process, and offer management.

Build strategic recruitment plans for business functions by partnering with Business Leaders and HRBP teams.

Responsible for all internal and external Executive Recruitment.

Partner with Business Leaders and HR Business Partners on workforce planning initiatives, market trends/competitor intelligence, and allocate Talent Acquisition resources in order to meet business needs.

Developing and overseeing vendor policies and programs to create successful partnerships.

Lead, coach, and mentor a high performing Team through individual development plans PDPs, skill development, and timely performance feedback.

Define and deliver highly effective direct sourcing models to demonstrate ROI, keeping the balance of cost versus time and value to the business.

Define and deliver best in class selection processes and tools, ensuring diversity and equality compliances.

Manage the delivery of results through productivity/quality KPIs, time, cost, experience, reporting, ratio’s, data integrity and process adherence.

Developing and overseeing vendor policies and programs to create successful partnerships.

Lead, coach, and mentor a high performing Team through individual development plans PDPs, skill development, and timely performance feedback.

Define and deliver highly effective direct sourcing models to demonstrate ROI, keeping the balance of cost versus time and value to the business.

Define and deliver best in class selection processes and tools, ensuring diversity and equality compliances.

Manage the delivery of results through productivity/quality KPIs, time, cost, experience, reporting, ratio’s, data integrity and process adherence.

Working closely with the Head of Talent Acquisition and HR Leaders to ensure delivery of a best in practice Talent Acquisition service.

Develop and maintain strong partnerships with Business Leaders and People Business Partners, and third party partnerships

Should you meet all requirements please forward your application to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position