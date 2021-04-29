Technical Assistant Regulation of Auditors

POSITION: TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – REGULATORY AUDITOR SUPPORT

DEPARTMENT: EDUCATION & TRAINING DEPARTMENT

This role entails the regulating, monitoring and evaluating of Auditors for the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors

LOCATION: MODDERFONTEIN

SALARY: R680 000,00 CTC

CLOSING DATE: 30 APRIL 2021

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Accounting or Legal is ESSENTIAL

Professional body membership Certification

3 – 5 years working experience in similiar role

DUTIES

Regulating and Monitoring of Auditors

Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration

Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration

CPD monitoring and Evaluation

Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD

Business process development for ET Department

Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders

Education & Transformation administrative support as required

SKILLS AND PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Analytical skills

Critical thinking

Experience in learning and development

Research skills

Report writing skills

Project management experience

Innovation and creativity

Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly).

