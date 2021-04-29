Technical Assistant Regulation of Auditors

Apr 29, 2021

POSITION: TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – REGULATORY AUDITOR SUPPORT

DEPARTMENT: EDUCATION & TRAINING DEPARTMENT

This role entails the regulating, monitoring and evaluating of Auditors for the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors

LOCATION: MODDERFONTEIN

SALARY: R680 000,00 CTC

CLOSING DATE: 30 APRIL 2021

REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Accounting or Legal is ESSENTIAL
  • Professional body membership Certification
  • 3 – 5 years working experience in similiar role

DUTIES

  • Regulating and Monitoring of Auditors
  • Professional body accreditation: co-ordination and administration
  • Professional body monitoring: co-ordination and administration
  • CPD monitoring and Evaluation
  • Report preparation for accreditation, monitoring and CPD
  • Business process development for ET Department
  • Manage and respond to the needs of stakeholders
  • Education & Transformation administrative support as required

SKILLS AND PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Analytical skills
  • Critical thinking
  • Experience in learning and development
  • Research skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Project management experience
  • Innovation and creativity
  • Experience in dealing with a professional body (directly or indirectly).

Desired Skills:

  • Experience in learning and development
  • project management skills
  • dealing with professional bodies
  • research skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

