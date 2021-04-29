Temp SETA Training Administrator

Our client, a leading training institution based in Durban, seeks a temp Training Administrator – SETA to join their team. The role of the Administrator is to organize and co-ordinate all administrative responsibilities relating to training, which includes learner administration, registration and training delivery. For this position, the Administrator should be able to use his/her organizational skills to manage his/her office space and his/her time, as he/she will collaborate with learners and colleagues in a fast-paced environment. The Administrator should also have excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ultimately, the Administrator should be able to support the Administration Manager and ensure the day-to-day office operations run smoothly.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES :

Registration of learners for contact, distance and eLearning

Collating attendance registers monthly for each training session

Providing monthly learner progress reports to learners and consolidated report to client’s HR

Ensuring continuous feedback to client and client’s HR iro learners progress

Follow ups on learners that require extra support in terms of PoE submission/s

Maintaining administration of each client’s training and ensuring information is updated electronically

Addressing learner queries (via email, phone) – ongoing

Printing, collating and courier of training material, result certificates to learners

Preparing for and co-ordinating induction/training held on-site at FRTC’s offices (catering, welcome, setup, layout)

Organization of collections and deliveries when required ie. Learning material to venue, learner assessments, post, liaising with the courier service, etc

Educational and skills required are as follows:

Senior Certificate/Grade 12 as a minimum

Bachelor’s Degree is preferred

Additional qualification in Administration is a plus

Proven work experience as an Administrator or similar role or at least 2 year’s experience in an administrative role

Knowledge of training and development and SETA processes and regulatory bodies (CHE; DHET; SAQA; QCTO) is beneficial

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)

Hands-on experience with MS Office (particularly MS Word, MS Excel, Power point)

To avoid a language barrier, Zulu speaking administrator to assist in liaison with Zulu speaking learners

Solid time-management abilities with the ability to prioritize tasks

