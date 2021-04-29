Temp SETA Training Administrator

Our client, a leading training institution based in Durban, seeks a temp Training Administrator – SETA to join their team. The role of the Administrator is to organize and co-ordinate all administrative responsibilities relating to training, which includes learner administration, registration and training delivery. For this position, the Administrator should be able to use his/her organizational skills to manage his/her office space and his/her time, as he/she will collaborate with learners and colleagues in a fast-paced environment. The Administrator should also have excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ultimately, the Administrator should be able to support the Administration Manager and ensure the day-to-day office operations run smoothly.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES :
- Registration of learners for contact, distance and eLearning
- Collating attendance registers monthly for each training session
- Providing monthly learner progress reports to learners and consolidated report to client’s HR
- Ensuring continuous feedback to client and client’s HR iro learners progress
- Follow ups on learners that require extra support in terms of PoE submission/s
- Maintaining administration of each client’s training and ensuring information is updated electronically
- Addressing learner queries (via email, phone) – ongoing
- Printing, collating and courier of training material, result certificates to learners
- Preparing for and co-ordinating induction/training held on-site at FRTC’s offices (catering, welcome, setup, layout)
- Organization of collections and deliveries when required ie. Learning material to venue, learner assessments, post, liaising with the courier service, etc
Educational and skills required are as follows:
- Senior Certificate/Grade 12 as a minimum
- Bachelor’s Degree is preferred
- Additional qualification in Administration is a plus
- Proven work experience as an Administrator or similar role or at least 2 year’s experience in an administrative role
- Knowledge of training and development and SETA processes and regulatory bodies (CHE; DHET; SAQA; QCTO) is beneficial
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
- Hands-on experience with MS Office (particularly MS Word, MS Excel, Power point)
- To avoid a language barrier, Zulu speaking administrator to assist in liaison with Zulu speaking learners
- Solid time-management abilities with the ability to prioritize tasks
Desired Skills:
- SETA
- Training Administrator
- education
- Human Resources Administration
- Support Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree