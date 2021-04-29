Test Analyst

Our client is a leading company in the Perishable Produce Export and is seeking a Test Analyst.

Duties:

Improve quality and testing time using automation

Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

Conform to quality assurance benchmarks

Perform system integration testing, regression testing and functional testing.

Adhere to test metrics and measurements of the deliverables

Review Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance and ensure they are met

Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

Ensure necessary controls are embedded in the deliverable and test these controls

Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

Analyze and create test requirements and scenarios with correct coverage and linking to acceptance criteria of user stories

Prepare and maintain test environments

Conduct efficient testing and evaluation during the sprint cycles, iteratively evolving the test plans

Create, Maintain and enhance the test plans repository with deliverables and reporting timelines

Provide test results and test status to the relevant stakeholders by showing achievement of test results against test metrics

Track and report on software defects (Azure DevOps Services)

Create, Maintain and implement Test Automation

Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments

Develop a test plan for every deliverable showing how the risks will be mitigated and obtain Test Manager signoff for this plan

Comply with end to end test processes and standards of the organization.

Ensure timely delivery of the different testing milestones

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development

Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation

3 plus years’ experience as a Test Analyst

Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in the development of test plans.

3 plus years’ experience in SQL

Experience in C#

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience testing APIs

Experience testing Web-based UI

Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin

Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)

Strong verbal and communication skills

Desirable requirements

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical

Experience with Performance testing

ITIL Foundation

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Performing Test

Azure

APIs

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

