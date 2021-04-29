Our client is a leading company in the Perishable Produce Export and is seeking a Test Analyst.
Duties:
- Improve quality and testing time using automation
- Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
- Conform to quality assurance benchmarks
- Perform system integration testing, regression testing and functional testing.
- Adhere to test metrics and measurements of the deliverables
- Review Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance and ensure they are met
- Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.
- Ensure necessary controls are embedded in the deliverable and test these controls
- Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
- Analyze and create test requirements and scenarios with correct coverage and linking to acceptance criteria of user stories
- Prepare and maintain test environments
- Conduct efficient testing and evaluation during the sprint cycles, iteratively evolving the test plans
- Create, Maintain and enhance the test plans repository with deliverables and reporting timelines
- Provide test results and test status to the relevant stakeholders by showing achievement of test results against test metrics
- Track and report on software defects (Azure DevOps Services)
- Create, Maintain and implement Test Automation
- Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments
- Develop a test plan for every deliverable showing how the risks will be mitigated and obtain Test Manager signoff for this plan
- Comply with end to end test processes and standards of the organization.
- Ensure timely delivery of the different testing milestones
Minimum Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
- Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
- 3 plus years’ experience as a Test Analyst
- Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
- Experience in the development of test plans.
- 3 plus years’ experience in SQL
- Experience in C#
- Experience in Azure DevOps Services
- Experience testing APIs
- Experience testing Web-based UI
- Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
- Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
- Strong verbal and communication skills
Desirable requirements
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
- Experience with Performance testing
- ITIL Foundation
Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Performing Test
- Azure
- APIs
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma