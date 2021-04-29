Test Analyst

Our client is a leading company in the Perishable Produce Export and is seeking a Test Analyst.

Duties:

  • Improve quality and testing time using automation
  • Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project
  • Conform to quality assurance benchmarks
  • Perform system integration testing, regression testing and functional testing.
  • Adhere to test metrics and measurements of the deliverables
  • Review Non-functional requirements like system performance and fault tolerance and ensure they are met
  • Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.
  • Ensure necessary controls are embedded in the deliverable and test these controls
  • Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency
  • Analyze and create test requirements and scenarios with correct coverage and linking to acceptance criteria of user stories
  • Prepare and maintain test environments
  • Conduct efficient testing and evaluation during the sprint cycles, iteratively evolving the test plans
  • Create, Maintain and enhance the test plans repository with deliverables and reporting timelines
  • Provide test results and test status to the relevant stakeholders by showing achievement of test results against test metrics
  • Track and report on software defects (Azure DevOps Services)
  • Create, Maintain and implement Test Automation
  • Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments
  • Develop a test plan for every deliverable showing how the risks will be mitigated and obtain Test Manager signoff for this plan
  • Comply with end to end test processes and standards of the organization.
  • Ensure timely delivery of the different testing milestones

Minimum Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Software Testing/Development
  • Relevant certifications in Software Testing such as ISTQB Foundation
  • 3 plus years’ experience as a Test Analyst
  • Experience in a broad range of testing technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
  • Experience in the development of test plans.
  • 3 plus years’ experience in SQL
  • Experience in C#
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Services
  • Experience testing APIs
  • Experience testing Web-based UI
  • Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamarin
  • Experience with Automated testing (Development, Execution, Analysis and Reporting)
  • Strong verbal and communication skills

Desirable requirements

  • ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst or ISTQB Advanced Technical
  • Experience with Performance testing
  • ITIL Foundation

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Performing Test
  • Azure
  • APIs
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

