Academic PA at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

ACADEMIC PA

The above position is administrative with a lot of impetus being on detail, quality and accuracy of information. This position also requires constant stakeholder engagement and regional engagement.

DUTIES

PERSONAL ASSSITANT TO ACADEMIC EXCOSuccessfully completes critical aspects of deliverables with a hands-on approach, including drafting acknowledgement letters, personal correspondence, and other tasks that facilitate the Executives ability to effectively lead the company;Prioritizes conflicting needs; handles matters expeditiously, proactively, and follows-through on projects to successful completion, often with deadline pressures;Diary management;Typing of correspondence and formulating documents;Interface between executive and the respective team members;Interface between executive and clients/stakeholders;Preparation of presentations;Minute taking; Proof reading;Ordering and control of stationery and other office requirements & Manage stock of office supplies;Liaise with IT support on all IT matters;Assist Directors on personal matters (At their discretion â€“ on a need basis);Experience exercising discretion and confidentiality with sensitive institutional information

GOVERNANCE & ACADEMIC QAOversee all academic committeesEnsure that all committees are fully functional. Request progress reportsUpdate academic quality assurance policies and proceduresReview the implementation and efficiency of quality and inspection systems for site visitsMonitor risk management activitiesResponsible for document management systemsActively promote a culture of innovation and continuous improvement in quality

INSTITUTIONAL INFORMATION OFFICERManages the acquisition, supply and distribution of information within an institution and makes that information accessible to its clients/customers. Sourcing relevant information in hard or electronic formatClassifying and storing information for ease of access and retrievalEnsure ongoing communication across departments and regions related to institutional informationAnswering information-related queries from within the organisation and from the public where appropriate

Key CompetenciesAttention to detailCommunication skills – verbal and written data collection, management and analysisProblem analysis and problem solvingPlanning and organizing

Qualifications and experienceMatric3-4 Yearsâ€™ experience in a similar role involving planning, coordinating and support functions, including interaction with senior management;MS Office proficiency (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point), Adobe Acrobat, and Social Media -web platforms).

