Administrator (12 Months FTC) HSEI

An Administrator (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI) in Centurion – Gauteng.

Background

The Health Systems Enablement & Innovation (HSEI), based at the University of the Witwatersrand, studies enablement amongst individual patients, patient populations, health services and health systems with a particular focus on underserved or vulnerable populations. The aim is to help South Africa and African underserved and vulnerable populations and their national health systems realize their true potential. HSEI supports national health systems through healthcare delivery redesign, professional advice and research guided by our motto “Dignity through healthcare.”

Main purpose of the job

To work closely with the HSEI team by handling clerical & reception duties and provide office support for a smooth running of the day-to-day administration of the HSEI unit

Location

Centurion

Key performance areas

Answer incoming calls, greeting callers, provide information, transfer calls and/or take messages as necessary

Ensure that the Reception area is always clean and presentable

Directing clients and visitors to their relevant destinations/ appointments

Coordinate and schedule relevant appointments, training, and meetings

Prepare agendas for meetings

Prepare monthly petrol and credit card recons for sites

Maintain relevant office systems such as electronic and manual filing systems

Assist the team with ad hoc administration assignments and duties i.e. filing, photocopying, archiving, labeling, etc.

Order and distribute stationery

Purchasing of consumables (groceries; stationery etc. Online and directly from supplier)

Effectively manage HSEI Office facilities (maintenance and repairs as required in the office) and maintain communication with the building management as required

Manage and process payments for rental, water and electricity in a timeous manner

Booking, coordinate and confirm travel arrangements (flights, accommodation, transport and per diems)

Provide itinerary as required

Ensure that per diems are processed timeously for each trip planned

Process travel expense claims

Prepare travel claims

Required minimum education and training

Matric with relevant Certificate or Diploma

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to maintain confidentiality and professionalism always

Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative and independent decision-making

Must be welcoming, assertive, confident, and adaptable

Self-motivated, able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Required to spend long hours sitting and using office equipment and a computer

Some light lifting of supplies and materials may be required from time to time

Maintain effective working relationships with all staff members of HSEI, service providers (venue organizers, travel agencies), clients, suppliers, and donors

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 3 years ‘experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 06 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

